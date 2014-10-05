Photo Gallery: Lynda Reeves’ Kitchen Renovation

See photos of her gorgeous Toronto kitchen.

Functional Island
Dish Cabinet
Stainless Steel Apron Sink
Cutlery Drawer
Supply Closet
Bold Lighting
Double-Duty Desk
Patio Doors
Serene Courtyard
Functional Island

The perfect space for entertaining.

Glowing mirrored Moooi pendants make a dramatic statement hung over this 12-foot-long marble-topped table. Custom low-backed chairs are especially comfortable and their low profile keeps sight lines open.

See more photos of Lynda Reeves’ Kitchen, plus our Top 10 Eat-In Kitchens.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Products:
Moooi pendant lights, Klaus; chairs, Hollace Cluny; dishwasher drawer, Fisher & Paykel; painting by Zhu Lan, Roseland Art & Decoration; wall, trim and ceiling colour, White Down (CC-50), Benjamin Moore; Venetian plaster wall finish, Scandinavian Painting Inc.; Calacatta Oro Anticato marble on counters and island, United Marble Co.; sink, faucet, Ginger's Bath Centre; oiled white oak floor, Glen Stagg, Stagg Wood Flooring; House & Home plates, bowls, linens, creamware, The Bay and Home Outfitters; Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf range, Theramdor range hood, Maroline Distributing; coffeemaker, Saeco; olive oil spouts, cherry pitter, cutting board, Williams-Sonoma; china pads, Teatro Verde.
Dish Cabinet

Tableware becomes a focal point with this practical cabinet.

The glass fronted dish closet was at the top of Lynda’s wish list: it allows for an unhindered view of all her dishes at once and makes it easy to plan a layered table. Shiny brass hardware adds a glamorous touch.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Products:
Wall, trim and ceiling colour, White Down (CC-50), Benjamin Moore; Venetian plaster wall finish, Scandinavian Painting Inc.; sink, faucet, Ginger's Bath Centre; dish closet door colour, Cloud White (CC-40), Benjamin Moore; oiled white oak floor, Glen Stagg, Stagg Wood Flooring; House & Home plates, bowls, flatware, wicker trays, creamware, The Bay and Home Outfitters; china pads, Teatro Verde.
Stainless Steel Apron Sink

A contemporary shape.

Lynda’s custom stainless steel farmhouse-style sink is deep enough to hide dirty dishes when cooking for a crowd.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Products:
Sink, faucet, Ginger's Bath Centre.
Cutlery Drawer

Practical and well-planned drawer storage.

The extra-wide drawers allow for smart storage solutions, like this hidden layer for knives.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Supply Closet

Easy-to-find bowls, gadgets and pantry supplies.

Lynda’s supply closet features another must-have: practical pull-out shelves for easy access to small appliances and baking supplies.

See more Kitchen Storage Ideas.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Bold Lighting

Dramatic pendant lights and a large marble island create a warm eat-in dining area.

The kitchen’s cool marble-topped eating counter has become Lynda’s favourite place to serve her guests a sophisticated meal, and her guests’ preferred place to dine. The table is also wired with outlets so can also serve as a work surface.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Products:
Moooi pendant lights, Klaus; chairs, Hollace Cluny; painting by Zhu Lan, Roseland Art & Decoration; wall, trim and ceiling colour, White Down (CC-50), Benjamin Moore; Venetian plaster wall finish, Scandinavian Painting Inc.; Calacatta Oro Anticato marble on counters and island, United Marble Co.; oiled white oak floor, Glen Stagg, Stagg Wood Flooring; House & Home plates, bowls, linens, flatware, The Bay and Home Outfitters; china pads, Teatro Verde.
Double-Duty Desk

A multitasking kitchen side table is the perfect spot for a laptop.

A corner of the kitchen has been set aside as a work space: this grey tin side table makes a stylish desk and ties in to the dark grey linen fabric on the island chairs.

See more photos of Lynda Reeves’ Kitchen and Double-Duty Offices.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Products:
Chairs, Hollace Cluny; painting by Zhu Lan, Roseland Art & Decoration; wall, trim and ceiling colour, White Down (CC-50), Benjamin Moore; Venetian plaster wall finish, Scandinavian Painting Inc.; oiled white oak floor, Glen Stagg, Stagg Wood Flooring.
Patio Doors

Glass doors peek into a French-style courtyard.

Glass paned doors and a view of the courtyard keep the kitchen feeling open and airy. Lynda feels the oiled white oak floors were one of the best decisions she made when choosing finishes for the space. She enjoys them for their comfort and ease of maintenance.

See more photos of Lynda Reeves’ Kitchen.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Products:
Moooi pendant lights, Klaus; chairs, Hollace Cluny; wall, trim and ceiling colour, White Down (CC-50), Benjamin Moore; Venetian plaster wall finish, Scandinavian Painting Inc.; oiled white oak floor, Glen Stagg, Stagg Wood Flooring.
Serene Courtyard

Large glass doors give this kitchen an indoor-outdoor feel.

Lynda and her Beardie, Dundee, enjoy stepping out to the courtyard through the kitchen’s French doors.

Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
Photographer:
Michael Alberstat
Source:
House & Home October 2007 issue
