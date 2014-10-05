Photo Gallery: Lynda Reeves’ Kitchen Renovation

Glowing mirrored Moooi pendants make a dramatic statement hung over this 12-foot-long marble-topped table. Custom low-backed chairs are especially comfortable and their low profile keeps sight lines open.
Tableware becomes a focal point with this practical cabinet.
The glass fronted dish closet was at the top of Lynda’s wish list: it allows for an unhindered view of all her dishes at once and makes it easy to plan a layered table. Shiny brass hardware adds a glamorous touch.
Dramatic pendant lights and a large marble island create a warm eat-in dining area.
The kitchen’s cool marble-topped eating counter has become Lynda’s favourite place to serve her guests a sophisticated meal, and her guests’ preferred place to dine. The table is also wired with outlets so can also serve as a work surface.
Glass paned doors and a view of the courtyard keep the kitchen feeling open and airy. Lynda feels the oiled white oak floors were one of the best decisions she made when choosing finishes for the space. She enjoys them for their comfort and ease of maintenance.
Moooi pendant lights, Klaus; chairs, Hollace Cluny; wall, trim and ceiling colour, White Down (CC-50), Benjamin Moore; Venetian plaster wall finish, Scandinavian Painting Inc.; oiled white oak floor, Glen Stagg, Stagg Wood Flooring.
Serene Courtyard
Large glass doors give this kitchen an indoor-outdoor feel.
Lynda and her Beardie, Dundee, enjoy stepping out to the courtyard through the kitchen’s French doors.
