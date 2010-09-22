Photo Gallery: MadeByGirl Favourites

Combine modern and traditional design for a stunning space.

“I love the architectural details of this living room,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “The wainscotting, ornate ceiling medallion and colonial mantle all add interest to this living room. The mix of the new and old pieces of furniture adds a great deal of character too, even with the minimal colour palette.” A playful zebra-striped rug adds a hit of pattern and contrast with the dark floors.

