Photo Gallery: MadeByGirl Favourites
Blogger Jen Ramos’ top interiors.
Combine modern and traditional design for a stunning space.
“I love the architectural details of this living room,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “The wainscotting, ornate ceiling medallion and colonial mantle all add interest to this living room. The mix of the new and old pieces of furniture adds a great deal of character too, even with the minimal colour palette.” A playful zebra-striped rug adds a hit of pattern and contrast with the dark floors.
Take a video tour of this glamorous apartment, guided by Suzanne Dimma, plus see more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Juicy pink accents pop in this neutral bedroom.
“The traditional detailing in this elegant bedroom, from the high ceilings to the wainscotting, is emphasized by the simple but tall headboard,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “The full-height, David Hicks-designed drapery fabric provide both a shock of color as well as an offset geometric pattern. The chandelier features unusual diamond beading, which matches the drapes, and its striking brass and white combination is different from the norm.”
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Fantastic natural light illuminates this fashionable space.
“This room is both traditional and contemporary, patterned yet solid — a series of contradictions that blend well together,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “Six different seating styles give a feeling of flow to the conversation area, and the albino hide rugs contrast strongly against the dark wood floors, making the room feel spacious.”
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
A large Carrara marble island and clean-lined cabinets and hardware create a modern, functional space.
“To me this is more than just a kitchen, it is also a place to display artwork,” says Jen Ramos, author of the design blog MadeByGirl. “The all-white kitchen and the stainless steal appliances are a perfect combination.” A floating shelf protects art pieces from sink oversplash, while other frames are casually leaned against the backsplash.
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Accent an all-white room with a striking pattern.
Here, a zebra-print rug makes a dramatic focal point in this elegant white room. “The rug just pops out in this space and makes it even more interesting,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “The room seems like it would be a great space to gather around the fireplace and have conversation.”
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Soft touches like full-height curtains, an antique rug, upholstered grey chair and a plush bed add softness to this space.
“A bed centered in the room against a free-standing divider makes the room feel airy,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. Art adds interest to the stark walls, too: “A wall of leaning artwork gives the room personality and the stylish appearance of a mini-gallery,” adds Jen.
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Pop art paintings set the tone for this eclectic living room.
“What makes this room stand out is the seemingly odd mixture of styles that fit together so well,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “The different patterns and textures and random colors still manage to blend together to be both quirky, yet comfortable. The clear glass coffee table lends itself quite nicely to this room, making the space appear less cluttered and more spacious.” The combination of traditional and modern pieces, like the Provincal-style sofa with the Ghost chairs, is another layer of interest in the open space.
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Ample windows and high ceilings offer light and ambience in this space.
“This towering, floor-to-ceiling bookshelf opposite an almost cluttered wall of art gives this home office a studious feel,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “The hide rug provides a warm surrounding for the simple but functional desk. I like the way the desk is positioned in the middle of the room, as if it was specifically intended to be placed under the pendant globe light.”
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Masculine accents balance this dreamy dining room.
“The pale rose-colored palette on the walls gives this room a romantic and feminine feel,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “Louis chairs are a very classic addition to any home, and in this particular case work quite nicely as dining room chairs.” A wrought iron chandelier and graphic carpet keep the space from feeling too girly.
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Update a traditional room with white.
“One of my favorite parts of a home is it’s dining area,” says Jen Ramos, author of the popular design blog MadeByGirl. “This particular dining room looks really bright, due to the contrast between the white paint on the walls and the dark wood floors. I find it interesting how the chandelier is also white, so it’s barely-there yet still adds a chic and contemporary accent to the space.”
See more of Jen Ramos’ favourite spaces in our MadeByGirl photo gallery.
Pingback: One Room Challenge Inspiration()
Pingback: click here to find an attorney()