Photo Gallery: Mandy Milks’s Bathroom Makeover

Dress up a new tub to create an antique look.

Mandy knew the cost to reseal and refinish a vintage clawfoot tub would eat up their budget, so she sourced a present-day model, hand-painted it a rich, matte black, and plated the feet in patinated brass. A linen shower curtain and dramatic brass rod give the tub presence. A weathered stool is a homey touch.

