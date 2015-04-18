Photo Gallery: Mandy Milks’s Bathroom Makeover
A dated bathroom gets a fresh new look with character.
Cramped quarters and dated colours were begging for a makeover.
A powder-blue tub, crammed vanity and tired tile were unsalvageable. A narrow window in the corner let in little natural light.
Dress up a new tub to create an antique look.
Mandy knew the cost to reseal and refinish a vintage clawfoot tub would eat up their budget, so she sourced a present-day model, hand-painted it a rich, matte black, and plated the feet in patinated brass. A linen shower curtain and dramatic brass rod give the tub presence. A weathered stool is a homey touch.
Add original artwork and a pretty vignette.
Installing a new double-hung window to sit flush with the exterior added inches to the sill, allowing for deeper display. Mandy painted the white framework black to give it character. Original works by Mandy’s husband framed in walnut lend warmth and a personal touch.
Lend a room depth with rich accents.
Mandy found the weathered oak vanity on the discontinued section of an online retailer. She swapped out the existing decorative tassel knobs for cleaner egg-shaped ones in oil-rubbed bronze. A pair of black sconces and a black-framed mirror contribute to the clean but “not too sweet” look.
Create character with antique accessories.
A display of amber-hued glass bottles and a small vintage clock walks the line between pretty and masculine. A pale pink flower adds soft colour.
Splurge on tile that adds texture and pattern to a room.
A secondary space was created for an ensuite bathroom. In the "wet room" a honed granite slab covers the threshold for a seamless transition into the shower.
Add warmth to a space with metallics.
Brushed brass fixtures on the ensuite sink warm up a cool colour palette and give the room a vintage appeal. Square cut tiles laid in a brick pattern with dark grey grout make a modern statement.
Create a pretty and practical display.
A tiled windowsill becomes a clever, water-resistant shelf for everyday items and display. The black window frame makes white accessories pop.
-
Sabrina Emms
-
SD