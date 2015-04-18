Photo Gallery: Mandy Milks’s Bathroom Makeover

A dated bathroom gets a fresh new look with character.

 

Before: Outdated Style
Vintage-Style Tub
Personal Touches
Visual Layers
Vintage Vignette
Luxe Tile
Brass Fixtures
Tiled Windowsill
Before: Outdated Style

Cramped quarters and dated colours were begging for a makeover.

A powder-blue tub, crammed vanity and tired tile were unsalvageable. A narrow window in the corner let in little natural light.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Vintage-Style Tub

Dress up a new tub to create an antique look.

Mandy knew the cost to reseal and refinish a vintage clawfoot tub would eat up their budget, so she sourced a present-day model, hand-painted it a rich, matte black, and plated the feet in patinated brass. A linen shower curtain and dramatic brass rod give the tub presence. A weathered stool is a homey touch.

See more of this bathroom makeover in our photo gallery

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Products:
Tile, Beyond Stone & Tile; fabric, Designer Fabrics; sewing, Tonic Living; stool, Love the Design; hook, Lee Valley; tub, Addison's.
Designer:
Mandy Milks
Personal Touches

Add original artwork and a pretty vignette.

Installing a new double-hung window to sit flush with the exterior added inches to the sill, allowing for deeper display. Mandy painted the white framework black to give it character. Original works by Mandy’s husband framed in walnut lend warmth and a personal touch.

See more of this bathroom makeover in our photo gallery.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Products:
Blind fabric, Designer Fabrics; sewing, Tonic Living; towel, Ikea.
Designer:
Mandy Milks
Visual Layers

Lend a room depth with rich accents.

Mandy found the weathered oak vanity on the discontinued section of an online retailer. She swapped out the existing decorative tassel knobs for cleaner egg-shaped ones in oil-rubbed bronze. A pair of black sconces and a black-framed mirror contribute to the clean but “not too sweet” look.

See more of this bathroom makeover in our photo gallery.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Products:
Faucet, Kohler; sconces, Rejuvenation; soap dish, towel, Ginger's.
Designer:
Mandy Milks
Vintage Vignette

Create character with antique accessories.

A display of amber-hued glass bottles and a small vintage clock walks the line between pretty and masculine. A pale pink flower adds soft colour.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Products:
Clock, Cynthia Findlay Antiques; bottles, Restoration Hardware and Addison's.
Designer:
Mandy Milks
Luxe Tile

Splurge on tile that adds texture and pattern to a room.

A secondary space was created for an ensuite bathroom. In the "wet room" a honed granite slab covers the threshold for a seamless transition into the shower.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Products:
Fixtures, Kohler; Tile, Beyond Tile & Stone.
Designer:
Mandy Milks
Brass Fixtures

Add warmth to a space with metallics.

Brushed brass fixtures on the ensuite sink warm up a cool colour palette and give the room a vintage appeal. Square cut tiles laid in a brick pattern with dark grey grout make a modern statement.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Products:
Fixtures, Kohler; towels, Elte.
Designer:
Mandy Milks
Tiled Windowsill

Create a pretty and practical display.

A tiled windowsill becomes a clever, water-resistant shelf for everyday items and display. The black window frame makes white accessories pop.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Products:
Tile, Beyond Tile & Stone; vase, Cynthia Findlay Antiques.
Designer:
Mandy Milks
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home March 2013 issue
Tags:
  • Sabrina Emms

    Love the shower, I want exactly this in my bathroom.
    How high is the shower threshold?

  • SD

    I love this wall mounted-sink. Where can I find one like it? Or is there a name for that style?