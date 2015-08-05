Photo Gallery: 46 Modern & Contemporary Kitchens

Hidden storage keeps this space clutter-free.

An open-concept design and strong indoor-outdoor connection definitely contribute to this downtown Toronto semi’s light and airy feel, but ample storage and a surprisingly unobtrusive island — it’s actually 13.5 feet long and houses the dishwasher and wine fridge — are also integral. Subtle hardware has a modern finishing touch.

