Photo Gallery: 46 Modern & Contemporary Kitchens

Light woods soften a concrete floor.
Artful pendants delineate the dining area without blocking views. In the kitchen, the cabinets’ vertical grain leads the eye up to the cedar-clad ceiling, for a treehouse effect.
Hidden storage keeps this space clutter-free.
An open-concept design and strong indoor-outdoor connection definitely contribute to this downtown Toronto semi’s light and airy feel, but ample storage and a surprisingly unobtrusive island — it’s actually 13.5 feet long and houses the dishwasher and wine fridge — are also integral. Subtle hardware has a modern finishing touch.
A white and wood scheme feels fresh and inviting.
In actor Yannick Bisson’s Toronto home, a sleek and modern kitchen feels undeniably welcoming thanks to an abundance of warm walnut wood. Designer Eric McClelland created a streamlined, symmetrical space that’s made for entertaining. The island is framed in off-white quartz with a waterfall edge and, in a bold move, houses the eight-burner stove. Overhead, the mod fan is the room’s main sculptural element. Recessed cabinet pulls feel elegant and modern, while a herringbone-patterned runner adds a hit of softness underfoot.
Black walls and cabinets create a cosy effect in a small, galley kitchen.
Designer and homeowner Jeffrey Douglas‘ modern Toronto kitchen stands out from the crowd thanks to its dark and dramatic envelope. A crisp white ceiling, white-painted trim and lighter toned flooring balance out the effect.
Misaligned cabinets leave room for display.
Storage is everywhere in this contrasting kitchen, from the ample island to the floor-to-ceiling black cabinets flanking the white cupboards. The crisp palette, warmed by global accents, is a signature Christine Ralphs look.
Unexpected decor elements, such as the table lamp and upholstered chair, create a relaxed look.
Paul Sinclaire, a fashion industry veteran, wanted a clean palette for his new home. He refers to the kitchen’s zebrawood built-ins, white glass backsplash and CeasarStone counters as “shades of crème fraîche.” The luxurious colours and rich textures create an inviting atmosphere.
This Montreal loft kitchen was reconfigured to improve flow.
Upper cabinets were removed and the lower cabinets were relocated to one wall for a more open look. A long breakfast bar in canary yellow injects playful colour into the room. And, for an organic element, a tall Indonesian wood sculpture and spheres that rest on the floor were introduced, creating a modern gallery vibe.
This space exudes simplicity and unexpected warmth.
In photographer Rob Fiocca’s streamlined kitchen, the island’s varied levels and a quartz countertop that appears to hover above the cabinetry prevents the 22-foot-long unit from appearing oversized. On the sink side, a stainless steel counter and appliances keep the look sleek. Stone tiles blend into the surrounding hardwood floor and stand up to spills — perfect for Rob’s busy family.
Huge windows flood this modern space with light.
These sleek white kitchen countertops and integrated sinks are made from Corian, chosen for its soft feel and the fact that scratches can be sanded out. For a streamlined look, sliding pocket doors conceal three ovens while panelling disguises the fridge. The black polished granite floor extends to the outside patio and plays off the natural granite seen through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
A streamlined look allows the view to shine.
The kitchen’s clean lines and minimalist decor allow the lake to take center stage. An abundance of wood and natural light keeps the space from feeling cold.
Contemporary lines with a splash of springtime colour.
Chairs with high-gloss green plastic backs complement this space’s sleek look and are easy to clean — making them ideal for children. A porcelain mosaic tiled wall breaks up the abundance of stainless steel and glossy white cabinetry in the kitchen.
Soft grey paint and extended uppers modernize dated maple cabinetry.
A smoked-glass backsplash and marble counter add glamour to the room. Sculptural pendants and oversized topiaries highlight an island that was redesigned with a streamlined silhouette to accommodate more seating.
A concrete kitchen island and counters, silver accents and punches of colour contribute to this clean design.
Solid pine planks offer warmth and a visual break from the expanses of polished concrete in this dramatic, contemporary space. The sculptural silver orbs are by Canadian designer Martha Sturdy.
White counter tops and metal bar stools pop against these dark, horizontal-grain wood cabinets.
Sharp, contemporary design almost conceals this space’s function as a kitchen. Panelling over the fridge door and minimal upper cabinets keep the look streamlined and clean.
A fresh colour combination for a casual cooking area.
This cool kitchen lacks upper cabinets, but makes up for it with innovative shelving where white plates in a variety of shapes rest artfully. The space under a retro-chic breakfast tray becomes a handy nook for small appliances, while frequently used utensils sit within easy reach on top. The matte red from the tray is echoed in the plastic stool and tea towel.
Environmentally friendly salvaged wood and lighting deliver style with a conscience.
This eco-friendly kitchen features richly stained floors made of antique tongue-and-groove hemlock. Contemporary pendant lights are salvage store finds. Tile counters, open shelving and stainless steel accents keep the look modern.
A glossy glass backsplash adds punch to this space.
An oversized 3-1/2′ x 8-1/2′ island separates the kitchen from the dining and living areas. The display shelf running the length of the main wall keeps the look open, while hits of bright colour look crisp against a white background.
A natural cedar ceiling and silvery-grey oak flooring are rustic counterpoints to the sleek kitchen cabinetry.
Forgoing upper cabinets and conventional appliances (even the fridge is a commercial, below-counter model) means that nothing obstructs the view to the outside.
Symmetrical shelves make a glam kitchen practical.
Designer Brian Gluckstein used ebony cabinets, brushed metal accents and warm white Calacatta marble for the counters and backsplash in this kitchen. Refusing to give up function for form, he also installed smart shelving on either side of the range for commonly-used bottles and books.
Choose a hardwood floor for timeless style.
Wood wears over time but tends to hide dirt well. A hardwood floor also adds loads of character and warmth and is softer underfoot than marble or tile.
Use natural materials for timeless appeal.
“This modern kitchen exemplifies the richness of natural materials we like using that age well in time, such as marble, leather, wood combined with integrated stainless steel appliances,” says 3rd Uncle principal Arriz Hassam. “The design and composition of the materials strike a balance of functionality and beauty without compromise. The storage is hidden, allowing the focus to be on the display of simple and beautiful everyday objects.”
Mix materials and consider contrasting cabinets.
“The kitchen is conveniently laid out with ease of flow to the adjacent patio deck, where they love to entertain and meals are enjoyed in the open air of long summer nights. The kitchen cabinets and island are designed to create a layering effect, and draw the sight lines towards the deck,” explains 3rd Uncle principal John Tong.
A versatile island can be used for dining or counter space.
With no formal dining room, this condo owner opted for a multipurpose stainless steel island, which can be pulled up to the bench for dining, or left as is for extra cooking space. Stainless steel accents on the bench, cabinets and faucet add to the industrial feel of the kitchen, while pops of colour in the glassware and cushions provide warmth.
A reclaimed wood island at two heights is multifunctional.
Loads of glass and an open floor plan means this kitchen gets plenty of natural light, so less power is needed. A special window coating keeps heat in during the winter and out in the summer. The sleek, environmentally friendly kitchen island is made from reclaimed Douglas fir.
Exotic wood cabinets set the tone of this design.
In this sleek space designed by designer Sarah Richardson, host of HGTV’s Sarah’s House and Sarah’s Cottage, a multi-level island hides a wine fridge, steamer and cappuccino maker. Upholstered bar stools pick up on the soft grey tones in the mosaic tile backsplash and pendants with mother-of-pearl accents add sparkle.
Extend upper cabinets to the ceiling for extra storage space.
The new Quarella countertop includes an overhang for informal meals. Narrow horizontal Carrara marble tile replaces the plain white backsplash and adds a modern yet classic touch. Fresh green accessories punch up the room’s neutral palette.
A glass door lets the light shine on glossy cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
European-style white lacquered cabinetry and a bold acid-yellow painted wall against dark antiqued hardwood flooring inject stylist Arren Williams‘ space with loads of character while maintaining a clean, crisp look. Brushed metal horizontal drawer pulls reinforce the lean, linear theme.
Lynda Reeve’s kitchen features marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.
To keep the kitchen from feeling cramped, Lynda opted for open shelves instead of overhead cabinets. The shelves sit on painted corbels that she discovered at an architectural salvage store.
The kitchen was reconfigured to create a galley-style workspace.
Old, dated cabinets were refreshed with paint and new hardware. A restaurant-style faucet adds sparkle and modern edge to the small but cheerful space. Functional open shelving also keeps the look crisp and contemporary.
This light-filled space is a natural gathering post in an open-concept great room.
This ultra-sleek kitchen, featuring glossy white cabinets, CaesarStone counters and stainless-steel appliances, makes cooking and entertaining a breeze. Industrial light fixtures reinforce the modern tone, while black accents ground the space.
Teak and Carrara marble contrast against vein-cut, travertine marble floors.
Interior designer Rosie Daykin gave this kitchen-dining area indoor-outdoor flow by focusing the elements, like the kitchen island, toward the windows.
White, shaker-style cabinets offer a fresh look in this kitchen reno.
In design editor Stacey Smithers’ kitchen, 16-inch-deep open shelving makes the space feel bigger and provides a great place to display vintage pottery and art. “I tire of trends quickly, so I knew I needed to keep the kitchen’s shell as simple as possible,” says Smithers. “The solution was white walls, counters and cabinets. This way, it’s easy for me to restyle the kitchen simply by changing up my dishes and accessories.”
Create extra workspace with an oversized island.
Tall, elegant French doors fill the airy kitchen with light, which is enhanced by light from a stunning polished-nickel light fixture above the walnut island. Set slightly above the top of the island, a large chopping block becomes a design feature in its own right. During parties, the island is the perfect spot to set up a buffet. Pale engineered oak flooring has a casual aesthetic.
Neutral wood accents and white walls allow bold hues to pop.
“This is Victoria Webster’s kitchen, from the much talked about feature in our January 2010 trends issue,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “She paired a high-end, modern Boffi kitchen with an orange rubber floor (perfect for a house with kids) and a David Trubridge light fixture. The full-height glass backsplash adds a hint of sparkle. The overall effect is contemporary with a lighthearted appeal.”
Create a soft and pretty space with colour and texture.
The homeowner of this Toronto loft warmed up her new home by drywalling the concrete walls and painting everything a warm cream, including the kitchen. The lower cabinets and island were sprayed the same cream as the walls, and upper cabinets were removed in favour of floating shelves. With no upper cabinets, the new Carrara marble blackplash is the kitchen’s focal point. A crystal chandelier and upholstered stools with nailhead trim add sparkle and old-Hollywood glam to the space.
A textured wall makes a beautiful backdrop to a simple kitchen.
“The floor-to-ceiling ribbed-glass tile wall adds lovely texture and sparkle that frames the window,” says homeowner and stylist Arren Williams. High-gloss cabinetry, white Corian countertops and stainless steel appliances keep the overall look clean and classic.
Sleek, glossy white cabinets add a modern touch.
The kitchen has a mix of materials, including stainless steel, enamelled cabinets, ceramic tile and black marble. The 10-foot marble-topped peninsula on the right was a splurge, but worth it. By knocking down the wall above the peninsula — which divided the kitchen from the dining room — the homeowners were able to create an entertaining space, one of the most popular hubs of the house.
A growing family gets a smart kitchen design courtesy of Ikea and H&H.
Designer Erin Feasby combined oak-veneer cabinets and glossy white cabinets for a look that is both modern and organic. The original island was moved from the wall and turned into a large 3′ x 8′ island, which accommodates both storage for toys and seating. Glass mosaic tiles add a hit of pattern to the backsplash.
This cooking space features a crisp, uncluttered aesthetic and seaside-inspired palette.
In Alexandra and Eliot Angle’s open-concept kitchen, a long maple table is paired with Gio Ponti’s iconic Superleggera chairs while a modern Octopus pendant balances the rusticity. White-washed wood flooring creates a sleek, clean look. Panelled cabinets and butcher block countertops add warmth.
This high-traffic area is low-maintenance yet highly functional.
Two tiers of custom bamboo cabinets over the sink provide plenty of storage, which helps accommodate the home’s spare decorating aesthetic. Insetting the lower tier of cabinetry over the range keeps the wall from appearing monolithic and frees up head space in the cooking area.
Unadorned windows flood this open-concept kitchen with light.
The kitchen in designer Peter Fleming’s home isn’t strictly minimalist: open shelving in the island puts cookbooks and trinkets on display. For aesthetic reasons, Peter panelled the white fridge in oak veneer. Large windows were built to make the most of natural light throughout the day.
A glass tile backsplash and stainless steel island add polish.
Most cabinets made from MDF, plywood or particleboard contain formaldehyde — a known carcinogen. Instead, the homeowner opted for these handsome cabinets created by a local manufacturer using formaldehyde-free plywood and recycled veneer with low-emission finishes.
Tall, sleek cabinetry accentuates this room’s high ceilings.
This well-appointed kitchen, by Lloyd Ralphs Design, is open to the dining room to facilitate entertaining. The beautiful collection of copper pots provides a warm, soft counterpoint to the abundance of dark wood that surrounds the space. A white countertop and sleek bar stools add punch.
Black cabinets don’t overwhelm a kitchen when there’s plenty of natural light.
Highly reflective cabinets and appliances in deep black give this kitchen a modern, edgy look. Long, sleek handles keep things streamlined while white marble countertops offer both glamour and functionality.
A space that’s made for cooking and gathering.
What this design lacks in space it makes up for in personality. A row of lower cabinets houses a wine fridge and serves as an easy-serve buffet. A large chalkboard that runs the length of the cabinets makes a great spot for writing menus or funny greetings to guests. Lighting also plays a central role, with the trio of pendants delineating the space.
Kitchen design goes sleek, shiny and clutter-free.
Mauve cabinets may not be to everyone’s taste, but when paired with stainless accents and crisp white walls, they look undeniably fresh and appealing.
