Photo Gallery: Paint Combos

Neutral walls and grey furniture call for bright accents.

Pair pale or white walls with a dark ceiling or splashes of a bright accent colour like pink or green. This living room from our special Condos issue in 2008 has high, lofty ceilings and minimalist furniture, but the hits of pink art and orange throws infuse warmth into the space.

