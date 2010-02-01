Photo Gallery: Paint Combos

How to pair the best new colours & accents.

1 of 9
Rebel Chic Living Room
1 of 9
1 of 9
Look Of The Year 2010
1 of 9
1 of 9
Victoria Webster's Study
1 of 9
1 of 9
Dramatic Modern Bedroom
1 of 9
1 of 9
Charcoal Wall
1 of 9
Up Next

Photo Gallery: 10 Colour-Packed Rooms

View Gallery
Rebel Chic Living Room

Neutral walls and grey furniture call for bright accents.

Pair pale or white walls with a dark ceiling or splashes of a bright accent colour like pink or green. This living room from our special Condos issue in 2008 has high, lofty ceilings and minimalist furniture, but the hits of pink art and orange throws infuse warmth into the space.

See more photos from 2010’s Trendsetting Paint Colours Gallery.

Photographer:
Stacey Brandford
Source:
House & Home Condos 2008 special issue
Products:
Paintings, Patricia Larsen, Ingram Gallery; wall colour, Wickham Gray (HC-171), Benjamin Moore; sofa, coffee table, Void Interiors/Plan b; throws, Hermès.
Relaxed Cottage

Light walls are still on trend when paired with a bold accent colour.

Set off subdued vanilla walls with bright white trim and deep grey or blue accessories. Mix in modern art and statement furniture to keep the cottagey colours fresh and up-to-date.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2010 issue
Look Of The Year 2010

A bright sofa adds character to a traditional room.

A classic style living room — with white walls, moulding and an on-trend navy blue door — is given a relaxed spin with a chintz-covered sofa and a dramatic art installation. H&H loves this “traditional remix”, and named this room the look of the year for 2010. To introduce a bold colour to an otherwise white room, try painting a door to bring in a nautical colour scheme without the dramatic effect of painting all four walls.

See more photos from 2010’s Trendsetting Paint Colours Gallery, plus see more rooms with jewel tones in this photo gallery.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2010 issue
Products:
Wall colour, Gray Mist (CC-80), Benjamin Moore; knob, The Door Store; black and white vase on desk, Cynthia Findlay Antiques; mushroom art, Absolutely North; desk set, silver bowls on coffee table, glass vase on side table, Decorum Decorative Finds; throw, L'Atelier; grey table, Hollace Cluny; black side tables, Filter; leather chair, South Hill Home; slipcover fabric, Designer Fabrics; white slipcover sewing, Cover Your World; striped rug, Dash & Albert; Osborne & Little Giverny Lomasi (NCF3884-01), through Primavera Interior Furnishings; settee, Barrymore Furniture; cushion sewing, Blinds, Drapes & Bedding; velvet cushion fabric, Designer Fabrics; sconces, Rona; desk, Klaus by Nienkämper; wood floor, The Home Depot; floor colour, Edgecomb Gray (HC-173), Benjamin Moore; lamps, Machine Age Modern; door colour, Hague Blue (30), Farrow & Ball; art, Decorum Decorative Finds.
Preppy With A Twist

Nautical style with a feminine update.

Deep blue walls may seem risky, but they will appear fresh and nautical with grey trim or accents. Introduce a bright and cheerful accent colour like pink or orange to liven up the look.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2010 issue
Victoria Webster's Study

Nearly-black walls call for bright accents.

This dramatic living space follows 2010's top trends with its dark walls, moulding and fireplace, and pops of bright colours. White piping on the electric blue chairs and lattice-print carpet give the inviting space an eclectic feel.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home January 2010 issue
Products:
Sofa, chairs, Louis Interiors; carpet, Beauvais Carpets; drawings, Marcel van Eeden, Clint Roenisch Gallery, blue velvet, Christopher Hyland; red linen, Stark Fabric.
Farmhouse Drama

A touch of red is playful in a dark, dramatic room.

Dark walls can work in a room with plenty of natural light. Keep the look dramatic with deep red or purple accents and vintage accessories.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2010 issue
Dramatic Modern Bedroom

A graphic rug and striking side tables make this bedroom design look fresh.

Predominantly white bedding and two oversized, white vintage lamps pop against a boldly painted charcoal wall. Leaving the ceiling white allows the accent wall and accessories to take centre stage.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home Makeovers 2008 special issue
Products:
House & Home Grey Gardens purple coverlet, Grey Gardens white bedding, The Bay; throw, Lucca Fine Linens; side tables, drapery, Ikea; ribbon, MasterStroke; lampshades, Eye Spy; bowl, Waterford Wedgwood; Madeline Weinrib carpet, ABC Carpet & Home; toss pillow, The Cross Decor & Design; wall colour, Iron Mountain (2134-30), Benjamin Moore.
Designer:
Stacey Smithers
City Chic

Soft pink brightens up dark olive walls.

Dark walls should be paired with a neutral or pale-coloured ceiling. Try a feminine coral to soften the dramatic walls. Bright yellow accents and quirky collectibles will keep the look lively.

Photographer:
Angus Fergusson
Source:
House & Home January 2010 issue
Charcoal Wall

Dark paint draws attention to a concrete ceiling.

Homeowner Scott Shortt wanted his 586-square-foot Toronto condo to feel cosy and less “big blank box”. Dark floors and a charcoal wall inject personality into the small space rather than making it feel cramped. The dark walls also make the raw concrete ceiling seem more like a feature, and draw the eye to his artwork, bright white sofa and splashy throw pillows. If you do go dark on the walls, be sure to incorporate bright accent colours like Scott has done here.

See more photos from 2010’s Trendsetting Paint Colours Gallery.

Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Source:
House & Home August 2008 issue
Products:
Pillows on leather chairs, Fluf Design; table in between leather chairs, AT Design Group; red and white pillow, Pottery Barn; yellow and white pillow, Fluf Design; art, Better Place to Hide (342-010) by Rory O'Kelly, Canvas Gallery; white tray, AT Design Group; coral on side table, Pottery Barn.
image description
image description
image description
image description
image description
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Tags: