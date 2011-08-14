Photo Gallery: Project Rooms
Set up an organized space.
A white room gets a hit of colour from a vibrant inspiration board and many fabric swatches.
Homeowner and designer Git Gustavsson designated one of the bedrooms in her house as her “inspiration room,” and it’s here that she designed and created most of the pillows and drapery in the house. To stoke her creativity, she fills the room with favourite photos and artwork, books and magazines.
A bright white space with unexpected prints.
Homeowner and stylist Trish Johnston prefers to keep windows unadorned wherever privacy isn’t a concern. The bare window in her office — a space where she needs visual calm — allows the maximum amount of light to flood the room and keeps clashing colours and pattern to a minimum. Hot pink carpet tiles and the chair, found in an alley, are the exceptions here.
With abundant storage, a pet-grooming tub and even space for the car, this garage has it all.
An avid gardener, the owner opted for a large double sink for cleaning gardening tools and flowerpots. Shelves keep watering cans, small tools and containers off the floor. The barn doors also provide easy access to the garden for tractors delivering trees or equipment. Since bathing a dog in a standard tub can be a back-breaking affair, the owner had the stairs and surround built to house the bathtub on a raised platform. Doggie accessories, including a towel, stuffed toys and balls, are conveniently stored in a wire basket behind the tub and in glass apothecary jars. Inside the steps, the owner tucks away supplies including bags of barbecue charcoal, dog food and paint cans.
Turn a small bracketed shelf into a ribbon caddy.
Set aside an unused table or desk as a handy wrap station. Heather Shaw — owner of Pi'lo in Toronto — stocks this table in her bright upstairs laundry room with her signature all-season wrap: kraft paper with raffia or grosgrain ribbon.
Dare to combine bold colours.
H&H style editor Michael Penney decided to keep the apple green silk slub drapes left behind by the previous owners. He chose a fresh aqua wall colour that shakes up the traditional fabric of the wing chair — picked up in Maine for $95 as is. The colour palette is unexpected — the paint goes, but doesn’t quite match the chair, which is the contrast Michael was going for. His inspiration board (right), is a convenient spot to pin up magazine cutouts, fabric samples and inspiration photos. (Learn how to dress up your own bulletin board with paint and ribbon.) The dresser was another affordable find from Maine. Read more on decorating his second floor.
When a room does double duty, smart organization is key.
The space in this converted garage works as a home office, yoga studio and sitting area. Wall-to-wall shelving makes the most of a long wall, allowing for storage and display. Many of the office necessities, such as filing cabinets, tuck under side tables when not in use, and double as extra seating when needed. The oval table is also on wheels, making it easy to move aside when the space converts into a yoga studio.
White paint and plenty of storage makes for an organized sewing and crafts room.
This sewing, craft and gift-wrap station was designed into a nook of a basement laundry room. The plans included built-in cabinets that provide lots of storage to organize supplies and seasonal items. Simple Ikea boxes turn the open shelves into a tidy display and white paint keeps it fresh and bright. The durable slate flooring is practical and elevates the decor.
Cabinets and drawers discreetly conceal a well-stocked wrapping station, installed in the pantry due to a lack of storage space elsewhere.
This clutter-free cupboard holds rolls of pretty paper and spools of ribbon, keeping them at the ready for any occasion like birthdays, Christmas or anniversaries. Apothecary-style drawers contain tape and scissors while a pull-out cabinet stores extra supplies. When designing storage spaces for crafts, be sure to include independent drawers and compartments that can consolidate small items.
Meredith Heron converted a basement safe into a cosy scrapbooking nook that celebrates family life.
Key Elements
Warm Wood An antique pine console table (used as a desk), matched with an iconic Panton chair offers an edgy tension.
Painted-Brick Walls Para Paints’ Gallery White brightens the industrial brick, creating a clean backdrop to display art and collectibles.
Layered Textures To emphasize the scrapbooking theme, Heron has layered area rugs, upholstery and patterns.
A basic laundry room cleans up its act with new storage options and a colourful look.
This laundry room doubles as a storage room, craft area and wrapping centre. Cabinetry built along the wall opposite the appliances holds lightbulbs, batteries, extra garbage bags and other household supplies. A pegboard outfitted with hanging containers and small rods keeps craft and wrapping materials organized while an adjoining corkboard displays inspirational photos for craft and reno projects. Open shelves were placed high on the walls to add storage space without making the small room feel closed in; bins and baskets are used here to keep small items corralled.
Designer Kelly Deck makes artful use of a spare room.
A long work table in the middle of this former bedroom allows for various projects to be on-the-go simultaneously. Two rows of upper cabinets keep the striking wallpaper visible while providing closed storage, and a wall-mounted rod and cup system keeps everyday essentials organized and at hand. This room could easily double as a home office, using the table as a spacious desk.
A wall-mounted storage system keeps floors and counters free of clutter, leaving more space for working.
Slatwall is an easy way to create flexible storage for less formal rooms. A variety of accessories are available, such as baskets, shelves and hooks. When combined with kitchen-inspired storage, including ample drawers, closed cupboards and an extra-long counter, any work space can be organized and efficient.
Create a practical area for gardening complete with a deep apron sink and storage for tools.
“In my dream home, the one inside my head, I have a space very much like this — white and bright and functional and dedicated to only one thing — flowers,” says Moggit blogger Janet Villeneuve. “I love the utilitarian beadboard, the scroll shelf brackets and the no-nonsense concrete floor. Even my kids couldn’t ruin them!”
