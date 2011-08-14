Photo Gallery: Project Rooms

With abundant storage, a pet-grooming tub and even space for the car, this garage has it all.

An avid gardener, the owner opted for a large double sink for cleaning gardening tools and flowerpots. Shelves keep watering cans, small tools and containers off the floor. The barn doors also provide easy access to the garden for tractors delivering trees or equipment. Since bathing a dog in a standard tub can be a back-breaking affair, the owner had the stairs and surround built to house the bathtub on a raised platform. Doggie accessories, including a towel, stuffed toys and balls, are conveniently stored in a wire basket behind the tub and in glass apothecary jars. Inside the steps, the owner tucks away supplies including bags of barbecue charcoal, dog food and paint cans.

