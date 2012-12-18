Photo Gallery: Readers’ Holiday Decorating Ideas
Holiday decor from H&H readers.
Jennifer Opsahl, blogger at The Social Home and owner of The Paper Society, creates a glam moment in her home.
This home and design enthusiast used a champagne, gold and mint colour palette for a chic, on-trend holiday look. A sleek white sideboard and sunburst mirror keeps things modern and youthful.
H&H reader Donna Spezza‘s festive & feminine tree.
This House & Home reader opted for an icy blue and white palette for her flocked Christmas tree. The Tiffany-inspired look is given a whimsical touch with turquoise peacock feathers.
H&H reader Rita Spadafora, of Laval, QB., chose a classic yet contemporary holiday look.
Mini Christmas trees wrapped in burlap and an elegant topiary dress up this mantel. Red and white stockings and green ceramic birds give a nod to traditional Christmas decor, while metallic candle holders add a glam touch.
Blogger Jennifer Flores of Rambling Renovators gave her 2012 tree a fun, playful look with eclectic ornaments.
A multitude of decorations in red, white, blue and mixed metallics decorate this tree for a youthful look. Mixing vintage and handmade ornaments with more modern, sparkly baubles gives the tree a timeless, family-friendly feel.
H&H readers Abigail L. K. and Alison Tornroos show us DIY holiday decor done right.
Blogger and owner of The Indigo & Co., Abigail L. K., handmade this wreath using ribbon and ornaments in copper and rose gold, and fresh pine sprigs. Alison Tornroos, of Vancouver, B.C., used a mason jar, a mini tree, craft store snow and festive twine to create a charming, homemade snow globe. Inexpensive, easy and on-trend — these are both DIY done right.
H&H reader Paula Seymour Ambrozic, of Austin, TX., used organic decor to create a rustic holiday look.
A fresh pine garland, dried branch wreath and wood pile enhance the natural look of the stone fireplace. Little white lights and pillar candles at varying heights lend warmth and atmosphere.
Designwali blogger Sundeep Sandhu added Indian-style ornaments to her holiday tree.
Sundeep ensured her tree reflected parts of her personality by incorporating a gold glittery paisley ornament and a colourful Indian princess doll in her predominantly black, white and gold tree.
Photographer Mona Kiriakopoulos gave her dining room a whimsical look with this fun colour scheme.
For an easy centrepiece idea, fill cylindrical vases with small ornaments, like the ones seen here. For each table setting, Mona placed an ornament atop the napkin, and a coordinating Christmas cracker on the plate.
H&H reader Sarah Kotri incorporated red accents throughout her living room for simple yet sophisticated decorations for the season.
Amaryllis, a classic Christmas plant, blooms on the coffee table. Plush throws add texture, and buffalo check pillows fit right in for winter. Creamy white stockings hang elegantly from the mantel, with boughs and large pinecones placed atop.
Hydrangea Girl blogger, Alex C., steered away from classic red and green in 2012, and opted for purple hues.
We love how this H&H reader chose nontraditional burgundy, aubergine and lilac decorations for her Christmas tree and mantel. Metallic accents like silver candleholders and wrapping paper lend some festive sparkle to the room.
