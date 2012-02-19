Photo Gallery: Richard Gillette’s Art Of The Interior
Learn from the New York designer.
Hard concrete tables contrast nicely with satin-upholstered furniture.
New York designer Richard Gillette treated the open, clean-lined space like a canvas, painting the walls with dancing figures to create a sense of movement and the ceiling with architectural motifs. The vertical grain of the Madagascar ebony column highlights the height of the space.
White painted floors brighten up a large space.
Two dramatic metal chandeliers illuminate the ceiling and floors of this living space. Initially dark, layers of white paint conceal the mahogany wood of the large main room, allowing the furniture to stand out.
A New York house inspired by nature.
A mix of autumnal colours, floral fabrics (as with the custom carpet on the the stairs) and actual plants create an outside-inside feeling in this Manhattan townhouse.
Varying lines and angles add interest.
Gillette incorporated vertical and horizontal lines in this three-dimensional space. The angles have a random order, but they work because they're symmetrical and repetitious.
Symmetry lends a formal look to an entryway.
This Neoclassic hall designed by Richard Gillette is the most intact room from the original private 1918 house, complete with black-and-white marble floor and crystal chandelier. The artwork is flanked by a pair of tripod-based torchiere lamps, designed by Dorothy Draper for the Carlyle Hotel. The Regency table offers a practical place to drop keys and mail when coming and going.
Embellish and illuminate with bronze chandeliers.
Gillette chose four chandeliers to act like overscaled jewelry in the living room of the same home. The 19th century vase on a low marble pedestal table acts as a focal point to ground the vast space.
Deep blue chairs add old world opulence.
The glamorous dining room boasts shades of blue to suggest water and sky in the leaded glass French doors. A pair of cantilevered consoles morph out of the wall artwork, and add extra storage for dishes and silverware.
Add colour with artwork.
New York designer Richard Gillette used a pair of his own minimalist paintings in this modern Manhattan home. Furnishings like the chairs and table act as sculpture in the room, and the hit of bold red adds personality without taking away from the statement furniture.
