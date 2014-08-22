Photo Gallery: Sectional Sofas
Stylish, comfortable, versatile seating for your space.
Elevate the style in your space with this show-stopping sofa.
This sleek Solo Sectional designed by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia, in fun fuchsia, is the perfect statement piece for a contemporary space.
Graphite gray perfection, this sofa provides a great base to build a room around.
You can’t go wrong with the new Nockeby Sectional from Ikea. It comes in two gray fabrics that are the perfect neutrals for anyone seeking a clean contemporary look.
Add a trendy vibe to your space — instantly.
Here’s a piece that’s stylish and cool, without being pretentious. The deep blue colour will add a fresh update to any space.
Warm up a modern or industrial space with this perfect sectional.
The Como collection, by Italian designer Giorgio Soressi, shows impeccable attention to detail and quality construction resulting in a piece that’s built to last. It’s an instant design classic that will gain character with age.
A break from the standard sectional configuration.
Inspired by the idea of open plan living that came about in the 1950s, the Edward sectional takes a cue from the classic and brings it back. Providing a more open concept plan, and eliminating the often unused corner in a typical sectional, the Edward is perfect for cocktail parties and entertaining.
Perfect for anyone wanting a sectional with charm.
The beautifully rolled arms and skirted slipcover on this Belgian style classic could work in almost any space. It works particularly well with antiques and mixed or transitional styles.
Looks clean and tailored, but feels soft and plush.
Solid aluminum legs and loose-feather back and seat cushions give the Eve Sectional Sofa a lovely luxe feel.
Stretch out on this generous sofa and chaise made for lounging.
Built to last, this Montauk modern lounge is one you won’t want to get out of. Made with the highest quality materials and attention to design details, this sectional will have you hooked on its comfort and style.
This versatile sectional can be mixed with country, traditional or modern pieces.
Shown in a jewel-toned teal, this Lee Industries sectional has rolled arms and a skirt to add comfort and style to any space that needs a softer touch.
A sophisticated hit of pattern.
The Horizon contemporary three-piece modular sectional comes loaded with loose back and toss pillows so that anyone can get comfortable. Its rich colour and patterned cushions make it a statement piece, perfect for anyone who wants a punchy sectional without committing to a bold colour.