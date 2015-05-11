26 Inspiring Small Backyards

Mix furniture styles as you would indoors.

This backyard in Westmount, Que. is decorated like a indoor space. The trellis fence adds texture as wallpaper would, modular sectional seating can be rearranged for entertaining, throw pillows in a weather-safe outdoor fabric add a punch of colour, and rustic stools warm up the contemporary style of the sectional. Use the same design principals outdoors as you would inside, whether you’re style is eclectic, modern, or traditional.

