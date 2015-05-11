26 Inspiring Small Backyards
Tips for creating a small but mighty outdoor oasis.
Mix furniture styles as you would indoors.
This backyard in Westmount, Que. is decorated like a indoor space. The trellis fence adds texture as wallpaper would, modular sectional seating can be rearranged for entertaining, throw pillows in a weather-safe outdoor fabric add a punch of colour, and rustic stools warm up the contemporary style of the sectional. Use the same design principals outdoors as you would inside, whether you’re style is eclectic, modern, or traditional.
For Suzanne Dimma’s tips on decorating an outdoor space with indoor style, read her blog post.
Bring the inside out with intimate garden rooms.
This West Vancouver yard is divided into several distinct living spaces, such as this cosy sitting area. Make a vignette like this more intimate and private by adding an arbour overhead. Remember that backyards don’t always have to be swathed in grass. Instead, create an inviting terrace like this one with a Pennsylvania bluestone floor. This way, plants and flowers take centre stage without competing with green grass. Also, choose simple patio furniture to keep a garden from looking too busy.
Tables and chairs fold up and can be stored away as needed.
A deck and built-in banquette provide plenty of stylish entertaining space. The classic colour scheme of grey-browns and white can be easily updated with new throw pillows.
A floating shelf holds plants or drinks.
The homeowners wanted to use their backyard primarily for entertaining, so they had a shelf designed into the fence to allow for a bar area. A graphic mirror adds a focal point and brings a bit of the indoors outdoors.
To add sparkle to a tablescape, top place settings with tall glass cloches.
Chairs from a set of 1950s lounge furniture — their cushions reupholstered in cheery yellow — surround a trio of elegant grey-painted pedestal tables.
Use accent pillows and throws outside for a comfortable space.
A double-sided fireplace gets extra credit for keeping guests warm on the patio as well as inside on a cool nights. A unique herringbone pattern makes this chimney breast particularly eye-catching. A pair of arm chairs and a small table are all that’s required for complete relaxation.
Chic plastic furniture is weather and dog-proof.
Interior designer Christine Ralphs loves to lounge on her back patio with her wire fox terrier Bitsy. Decorated in her trademark black-and-white colour palette, this outdoor sitting area — outfitted with Philippe Starck’s polypropylene Bubble Club Sofa — requires little upkeep.
Use clean-lined patio furniture to create a modern look.
Despite its small size (just 18 feet deep and 23 feet wide), homeowners Paul and Jean Cade’s back deck was outfitted by landscape designer Kim Price (pictured) with a striking water feature, an ample seating area and an array of lush plants and trees.
Extend your living space with an outdoor dining table.
An open pergola and long Sunbrella fabric drapes create a cosy outdoor supper area in filmmaker and writer Mona Zaidi’s backyard. Dividing the garden into distinct zones makes great use of the entire space, and creates unique destinations within the small footprint.
Create areas of interest with architectural elements such as screens and benches.
Zaidi planted her garden for maximum impact in all four seasons. Reed matting framed in cedar is a gorgeous alternative to more traditional types of fencing.
Make a small yard look larger with mirrored windows.
This tranquil oasis draws its inspiration from the Asian interiors of the home. Keeping colourful flowers to a minimum, the homeowner, filmmaker and writer Mona Zaidi, opted for a neutral outdoor palette to blend in with the fence and reed matting covering the garage. To make the small yard look larger, mirrored windows on the garage reflect the garden and sunshine. Tree-hung lanterns mimic Japanese garden lighting, and invite guests into hidden corners of the yard. For such a small, established backyard, limit patio furniture and let the trees be the focal point.
Paint your fence a vibrant hue to add personality to an outdoor space.
Homeowner and designer John Tong (shown with twins Luka and Maelle) took advantage of an existing steel framework, using it to install swings for the kids. Tong, a founder of Toronto’s 3rd Uncle Design, re-purposed the vintage indoor pendants to help set a dining room-like mood.
Create room to play by keeping furniture minimal on a backyard deck.
The cedar backdrop in architect Tong’s yard is used for plays and as a screen for projecting movies. Use patches of sod and concrete pavers for low-maintenance and cost-effective landscaping.
Use river rocks to create a European, cobblestone-style look.
Homeowner and designer Monique Waqué enjoys using her patio all summer for meals and drinks. Beyond the garden, open wheat fields seem to roll on forever.
Distinguish an outdoor space with elegant yet durable indoor furniture.
The home’s original exterior fieldstone walls are a rustic natural backdrop for this masculine, nature-themed space. Imposing leather wing chairs are a nod to the terrace’s original use as a men’s cigar porch. Reproduction bird prints adorn the walls from floor to ceiling, lending a decorated quality that’s unusual in an outdoor setting. The faux-bois table, its pedestal base in the form of a tree trunk, is another natural touch. A potted olive tree adds greenery.
Use symmetry and balance to create a calming, soothing patio.
The manicured boxwood hedges and sculptural balls look attractive even when covered in snow. The classic design of the shed, with its mansard roof and mirror-paneled french doors, belies its pedestrian function as a storage space for recycling bins and spare car tires.
A back patio with European polish.
“I wanted the exterior to look as if it were a part of the interior design,” says designer Sharon Mimran. Striking a romantic note at night, the black-painted chandelier suspended over the dining table is outfitted with candles. The highlight of the yard is the large, ethanol-burning fireplace with a weatherproof faux-limestone resin mantel. Two pyramidal evergreens create symmetry. A collection of urns on the table can be easily repositioned or repotted.
Use lattice to add texture to backyard dining areas.
H&H style editor Michael Penney transformed the lacklustre 1950s addition on his old home with affordable lattice sheets and windowboxes he made himself. He painted all the wood an outdoorsy green, added a table covered in a bistro tablecloth, comfortable wicker chairs from Ikea, and fresh flowers. Learn more about the backyard transformation.
An inviting, private courtyard.
Warm horizontal wood strips and a steel “urban fireplace” with candles transform a carport wall and adjoining fences into a magical outdoor room. Understated woven furniture offers comfortable but streamlined seating.
Connect interior and exterior spaces with large sliding windows.
Dufflet Rosenberg, owner of renowned bakery Dufflet Pastries, and her architect husband Martin Kohn, created a pared-down space to entertain on their back deck. The interior polished-concrete floors feel seamless with the concrete deck. The sparsity of the elements found on the deck, such as a small bonsai tree, a sculpture of a human figure and Eames chairs, is reminiscent of a contemporary art gallery.
Add European charm with wrought-iron patio accessories and quirky fabrics.
An intimate space at the side of this house allows for private alfresco family dining and daily barbecues in the summer. Homeowner and chef Trish Magwood brings colour to her outdoor dining nook by attaching inexpensive indoor-outdoor fabric to the table with a staple gun. She also adds playful bolster pillows to the metal chairs that match the table cloth and flowers planted along the stone wall.
Industrial-chic meets eco-friendly in this architect couple’s backyard.
As environmentally conscious as it is enchanting, this new home in a downtown Toronto neighbourhood combines the airy, modern feel of a loft with the laid-back vibe of a contemporary garden. Homeowners, architects Janna Levitt and Dean Goodman, placed a trellis over the limestone patio that is made of locally sourced hemlock.
Try decorative gravel as a deck alternative.
To give a bare back garden a focal point, create an outdoor lounge area with basic gravel. A simple white sunsail over head pulls everything together. A painted tree stump in a white lacquer creates a unique textural table and detailed lanterns add an exotic touch. The pieces are all easily stored in the shed when not in use.
Maximize space with functional furniture.
A cramped patio or balcony can be just as usable as a large backyard. Instead of a dining set or several chairs, have guests sit side-by-side on rustic outdoor benches around a low coffee table. Add greenery with hanging plants or choose smaller floor planters to save valuable space and make the patio appear larger.
Use lush landscaping and neutral furniture to turn a backyard patio into a cosy retreat.
Nestled among colourful plantings of pink and white oakleaf hydrangea, pink astilbe and purple bugban, this intimate eating area features warm teak wood and textured woven chairs. It’s the perfect place to dine under the stars.
A raised stone terrace makes for easy entertaining.
In this urban yard, landscape architect Ron Holbrook divided the space into three “rooms”: a deck for barbecuing (closest to the house, not shown), a terrace for dining and green space for gardening and playing.
