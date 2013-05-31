Photo Gallery: Style Icon Inspiration
Learn what industry insiders are coveting.
Mixing a design pedigree with practicality.
The daughter of design icon Mark Hampton, ?Alexa Hampton creates rooms that are often formal and classic, and could be intimidating, if not for their designer’s commitment to comfort and practicality. “I like to be comfortable,” she says. “Even though I can be incredibly fancy in terms of the projects? I take on, I don’t want that to sacrifice comfort or utility.”
As president of her father’s eponymous firm in New York, Alexa has grown it into an international powerhouse. She’s also found time to write two books and launch several product lines, including fabric and trims for Kravet, furniture for Hickory Chair and lighting for Visual Comfort.
His effortless style prevails, in any climate.
From grand New York apartments to tropical loggias in the Bahamas, Tom Scheerer is the kind of designer who makes it look easy. Influenced by Billy Baldwin and David Hicks, Scheerer’s interiors combine traditional charm with simple sophistication and a dash of whimsy. In the last few years, expanded his Manhattan-based practice to include the Bahamas, where he owns a home. “My decorating doesn’t look too much like decorating. I think somebody once referred to me as an ‘undecorator.’ And I like to think that everything I do is relatively cheerful. Not too sombre or serious.”
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our photo gallery.
Newly minted lifestyle-brand maven.
As the granddaughter of beauty pioneer Este?e, Aerin Lauder has an innate sense for the classics. She chose legendary French decorator Jacques Grange to redesign her Park Avenue apartment over a decade ago, and it remains as timeless and relevant today. Aerin’s burgeoning lifestyle brand, Aerin (available online and at Holt Renfrew) includes entertaining accessories, objets and candles that are infused with Park Avenue glamour and her signature touches of gold. In 2013, Aerin launched lighting, fabric and carpet collaborations, plus a line of furnishings (see her favourite choices in this gallery) and debuted her new book, Beauty at Home. She has a firm grasp on designing homewares that are a reflection of her sophisticated yet unfussy way of life. “I always say that beauty is my heritage; my real passion is home and accessories.”
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery, and get Aerin’s entertaining tips.
Design celeb and author of The Things That Matter.
The New York-based designer and author is almost as famous for his thatch of hair as he is for his discerning taste and knack for budget decorating. His design motto? “Your home should tell your story, and the way you do that is through your things. They show where you’ve been, who you’ve loved, who you aspire to be,” he says. This affordable dipped bowl is from his collection for Target. Berkus maintains that multipurpose furniture like a classic Parsons table is always a smart investment.
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery, plus browse a photo gallery of Nate Berkus Interiors.
Designer and host of HGTV’s Curb Appeal.
San Francisco-based John Gidding graduated with a master’s in architecture from Harvard, then appeared in shows like Knock First and Designed to Sell. He also opened his own interior design business in New York in 2005 (and still keeps an office and apartment in the Big Apple). His favourite front door colours are emerald, cerulean and robin’s-egg blue: “You don’t see them that often, but everyone comments on a beautiful front door. Fire-engine red has been done to death,” he says. When it comes to sprucing up your façade, Gidding offers some valuable advice: “You can change your mailbox, lighting, house number and paint the front door, typically for under $200, to achieve a new look. Make sure all the finishes match. These are the first things people look for when they come to your house.”
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery.
A British textile designer.
When it comes to balancing fabulous with formal, there’s no one better than Kathryn Ireland. She’s introduced her signature mix of bold patterns and elegant furnishings to many a million-dollar home, from the English countryside to the Hollywood Hills. The British-born, L.A.-based designer’s unique style won her celebrity clients — Steve Martin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lindsay Lohan, to name a few — and her first collection of fabrics in 1997. Ireland’s line of textiles is sold around the world, she’s authored four coffee-table books, and is now on Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorators. Despite three rambunctious sons, construction snafus and difficult clients, Ireland always keeps her cool — Champagne in one hand, fabric samples in the other. Her choice chair is a Gustavian, her favourite outfit is a Vince sweater, leggings and boots, and she couldn’t live without her Aga range: “I’ve got one in France and a pistachio-coloured one in L.A.”
Read about Kathryn Ireland’s visit to the H&H offices.
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery.
The intrepid founder of 1stdibs.
While most of us only dream of perusing the aisles at Paris’s Marche? aux Puces, the innovative website 1stdibs.com made it possible for us to buy its offerings from afar. The company’s visionary founder, Michael Bruno, was strolling that very flea market when he decided to bring these amazing finds to the world — via the internet. The former real-estate agent turned his love of old homes, architecture, and by extension, antiques into a lucrative online business. Started as a direct vendor-to-designer antiques site in the late 1990s, it’s grown into an all-encompassing online marketplace and resource site for everyone. Bruno is no stranger to hard work and innovative business ventures. “I always tread lightly when I do something new to see if it’s the right path, but I’ll always do rather than talk.” The advent of vintage style and of mixing antique with modern must give some credit to 1stdibs; it made vintage such a hot collectible. As for his own collectibles, he loves the playful element that animal-themed accessories add to a bar — like this penguin-shaped cocktail shaker. “I read The New York Times online, but I still read the printed edition, too.” And he owns ten pairs of these gorgeous John Lobb shoes.
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery.
Canada’s stylist to the stars.
An expert in all things style, this Port Perry, Ontario native works doggedly behind the scenes in Hollywood making chic sartorial decisions, so his clients glide into the public eye in preened perfection. But, he’s adaptable in his approach, keeping the personality and shape of each star in mind instead of draping them all in the latest must-haves. He favours bolder looks than many of his clients would likely go for if left to their own devices. Goreski himself is a peacock amongst pigeons: His colourful style sees him wearing floral pants with ease, or a hot pink blazer with a blue and white gingham bowtie — his signature accessory. “It’s all dress-up for me,” he says. Made famous by his three seasons on The Rachel Zoe Project, Goreski now has his own star-studded client list and TV show; It’s a Brad, Brad World (premieres on Bravo March 6th) chronicles his adventures in the world of fashion styling. These days, Goreski is branching out as the brand stylist for Kate Spade. Things he loves? Statement sneakers: “I have four pairs of Alejandro Ingelmo Trons. They’re attention-grabbing and comfortable. They take a boring grey polo and jeans to new heights.” He also finds Danish modern furniture with clean, elegant and simple lines “very soothing.”
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery.
One of the stars of Million Dollar Decorators.
Designer and TV personality Mary McDonald is the epitome of a modern-day Los Angeles woman. Fans have come to know her boisterous, but not brash, demeanor and adept navigation of the oft-tricky world of high-end clients as one of five talented designers featured on the compelling Bravo show Million Dollar Decorators. She’s bold with colour and pattern (often at the same time), plays with scale to dramatic effect, yet also knows the impact of a space layered in nothing but serene whites. Her elegant looks come with a healthy dose of the exotic, and often, a bit of whimsy. With the show, a bustling design business, a book, a line of lighting for Robert Abbey, plus fabric and rug lines under her belt, this ambitious Angeleno might be popping up even more in the near future. She appreciates furniture with Greek lines, hammered metal hardware and timeless Hermès handbags: “I love the structure, and that it looks like a doctor’s bag.”
Browse a photo gallery of Mary McDonald’s Interiors.
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery.
The talented creative director behind J.Crew.
There’s something very European about Jenna Lyons, the charismatic president and executive creative director of J.Crew — a very North American company. She has the laissez-faire tresses of a Parisian, the stature of an Italian model, and the allure of a Swiss heiress. Her home reads the same way. A dramatic black bedroom is cosy not harsh, and a mod kitchen is family-friendly not cold. Lyons’ innate sense of style has made her a sartorial celebrity. The well-heeled follow her every move, looking to see what the company’s “commander in chic” will choose next. And with J.Crew stores now open across Canada, we’re hooked on the brand, too. Lyons’ has this modern-classic light fixture in her own bedroom in Brooklyn. Life (2011 Little, Brown and Company) by Keith Richards is her must-read: “Such a full, intense, crazy life.” And her MP3 player of choice is Sony’s S Series Walkman Video MP3 player: “I like that I can figure out how to use this.”
Read an interview with Jenna Lyons and browse a photo gallery of J.Crew Looks.
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery.
A glamorous New York designer who loves classic style with a modern twist.
Celerie Kemble imparts a polished sophistication to her designs that is well beyond her years. Born in Palm Beach, Fla., the quick-witted New York designer imported the Sunshine State’s joyful decorating slant to the gritty big city and beyond. Working on unique homes from Texas to Italy, Kemble teams with her mother, designer Mimi McMakin, who founded Kemble Interiors in the 1980s. She favours bold and soulful looks rife with texture and a sense of history. Her favourite book is A Fine Balance (1997 McClelland & Stewart) by Canadian author Rohinton Mistry, and she can’t resist a chic match strike: “Due to weird laws, quick-light matches and the strikes are hard to find in New York.” And she can’t get enough of luxurious materials like lacquered parchment, brightly dyed shagreen and antique bamboo.
See interiors from Celerie Kemble’s book Black & White in our photo gallery.
Learn more about what industry insiders are loving in our Style Icon Inspiration photo gallery.
July 25, 2017 at 1:49 pm, seo plugin said:
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin