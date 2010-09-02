Photo Gallery: Suzanne Dimma’s Favourite Kitchens
Get design ideas.
A classic design with timeless appeal.
“Tommy’s tailored approach includes some smart design ideas like breaking up dark and light cabinets, laying the tile in a zigzag pattern and painting the door and window frames black,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “Combined with the oversized lantern pendant, it is wow.”
A neutral colour scheme keeps the focus on the design.
“This kitchen is another great example of lasting appeal and has served as inspiration for many of the kitchens I’ve designed, including the one in my Mom’s condo,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “He does a great job of mixing traditional Shaker-style cabinets with modern Aalto stools and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. I love how he’s used a different countertop material on the island for a bit of an eclectic feel that is so much more interesting than if it was all matching.”
An informal oak island is a perfect perch for dining.
“Meg Ryan has certainly made a great comeback,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “After her beach house at Martha’s Vineyard was featured in the June 2010 issue of Elle Decor, she was top of mind for design lovers everywhere. All of the editors here at House & Home flipped when we saw the feature. Her interior style mimics her casual, enthusiastic persona as her kitchen shows with its old cottage feel balanced by a sophisticated edge. The windows keep the room visually open to the space beyond but allow the possibility to block out noise. I’ve been dreaming about her massive Dean & Deluca-style, glass-front fridge.”
Neutral wood accents and white walls allow bold hues to pop.
“This is Victoria Webster’s kitchen, from the much talked about feature in our January 2010 trends issue,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “She paired a high-end, modern Boffi kitchen with an orange rubber floor (perfect for a house with kids) and a David Trubridge light fixture. The full-height glass backsplash adds a hint of sparkle. The overall effect is contemporary with a lighthearted appeal.”
A reclaimed oak table offers extra counter space.
“Another stunning space is Viki Mansell’s kitchen that was featured in our October 2009 issue,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “It offers a fresh take on the all-white kitchen with the light weathered wood lower cabinets, whitewashed floor and crisp white accents. I’m a fan of the low, white leather armchairs, slightly deco inspired, around the table-style island. The exaggerated custom hood is unique and the open upper shelving has graphic appeal.”
Stylist Barb Sgroi’s timeless country kitchen.
A vintage-looking kitchen table does double duty for dining and prep. “This country house kitchen was featured way back in 2001 and is still in style almost ten years later,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “The checkerboard ceramic floor tiles are classic and you could never tire of the beautiful wood cabinets. Skipping the toe kick gives them the look of a repurposed armoire. And of course the showstopper is the functional display of her collection of stunning copper pots.”
Add character to an all-white kitchen.
“New York designer Steven Gambrel does a brilliant job of kitchens, to me they’re the highlight of his work,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “This one in particular stands out for the highly patterned marble sink and countertop and his signature move of pairing floor-to-ceiling white subway tile with contrasting dark grout. The soaring ceiling gives it a grand scale but paired with the low windows, it also feels intimate.”
Custom upper cabinets display collectibles.
“I’ve always thought Lynda Reeves’ kitchens were fantastic,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “She loves to cook and entertain so it makes sense that her kitchens are well-planned and easy to work in. This shot is her old kitchen from a 1998 issue of House & Home. (That’s me on the ladder — Ted Yarwood took it for fun while I was adjusting some of the items in the cupboard and it ended up being the cover.) Lynda’s kitchens are always exquisitely detailed and wonderful to be in. The classic paneled doors and brass hardware will always be in style.”
Stainless steel countertops, white beadboard and mismatched French garden chairs have timeless appeal.
“Since I’m reminiscing, this is the kitchen from my first house,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “I still love this kitchen and I have lots of fond memories built around it. It was so charming and the chalkboard wall was so much fun when I had guests. The eat-in dining area felt very European and the light that poured in through the back French doors was gorgeous. I still can’t believe I had lavender walls!”
Dimma designed this kitchen with her husband, 3rd Uncle Design principal Arriz Hassam.
“My cottage kitchen is still a work in progress,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “The counters and cupboards are Ikea, but we had the drawers custom finished in a warm grey colour and fashioned the waterfall countertop on the island out of a few standard sized butcher-block counters for a unique look. What you can’t tell about this kitchen is that the fridge and the lighting runs on solar power and the stove is propane — meaning no hydro bills. But the highlight is the view through all of the windows. I am still looking for a Kilim carpet and a light fixture for over the island and the fridge is about to be surrounded in open shelving for a hit of display.”
