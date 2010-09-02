Photo Gallery: Suzanne Dimma’s Favourite Kitchens

An informal oak island is a perfect perch for dining.

“Meg Ryan has certainly made a great comeback,” says House & Home editor Suzanne Dimma. “After her beach house at Martha’s Vineyard was featured in the June 2010 issue of Elle Decor, she was top of mind for design lovers everywhere. All of the editors here at House & Home flipped when we saw the feature. Her interior style mimics her casual, enthusiastic persona as her kitchen shows with its old cottage feel balanced by a sophisticated edge. The windows keep the room visually open to the space beyond but allow the possibility to block out noise. I’ve been dreaming about her massive Dean & Deluca-style, glass-front fridge.”

