Photo Gallery: Suzanne Dimma’s Style Icons
You don’t have to be a famous designer to have great style, but over the years I’ve embraced a few that I consider my personal style icons. Maybe it’s their knack for pulling a look together or the creativity they exude, but they’ve inspired me to try new things and ultimately craft my own style.
Read more about Suzanne Dimma’s style mentors in the August 2009 issue.
The master of the mix.
I absolutely love Muriel Brandolini's daring use of colour and pattern. It is so refreshing to see someone embrace bold saturated colour — instead of playing it safe with muted tones and pastels — and working with it so well.
Jenna Lyons is the creative director for J.Crew and can make preppy look cool like nobody else.
I love how she takes the same approach to her home as she does to fashion — classic and preppy but still of-the-moment. And the way she uses black is smart and chic, not goth-like or oppressive.
Her relaxed confidence is infectious.
An iconic fashion muse turned model turned brand ambassador for Roger Vivier, Inès embodies that beautiful and effortless Parisian style. I love and admire her casual confidence in both her personal style and decor, like the lamp being placed on a low stool. Only someone with conviction could pull that off!
See the entire gallery of H&H editor Suzanne Dimma’s style icons.
Another mix master, Antony Todd is the new classicist.
Every space he transforms is inspiring to me, because he has a way of creating a look that makes you feel like you’ve been invited into uptown New York. His classic, glamorous style elevates the everyday into something special. I love the subtle vibe of a luxurious hotel in your favorite destination.
See the entire gallery of H&H editor Suzanne Dimma’s style icons.
My first design hero.
When I was in design school, I carried around Terence Conran’s Essential House Book like a Bible. He showed me how smart design could change the way you live, and made me fall in love with modern. I love his use of organic elements that make a space feel warm and livable. Plus, I admire the way he stays true to his brand but never rests on his laurels.
See the entire gallery of H&H editor Suzanne Dimma’s style icons.
July 26, 2017 at 6:54 pm, seo plugin said:
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin
August 02, 2017 at 1:39 am, seo plugin said:
Hello Web Admin, I noticed that your On-Page SEO is is missing a few factors, for one you do not use all three H tags in your post, also I notice that you are not using bold or italics properly in your SEO optimization. On-Page SEO means more now than ever since the new Google update: Panda. No longer are backlinks and simply pinging or sending out a RSS feed the key to getting Google PageRank or Alexa Rankings, You now NEED On-Page SEO. So what is good On-Page SEO?First your keyword must appear in the title.Then it must appear in the URL.You have to optimize your keyword and make sure that it has a nice keyword density of 3-5% in your article with relevant LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing). Then you should spread all H1,H2,H3 tags in your article.Your Keyword should appear in your first paragraph and in the last sentence of the page. You should have relevant usage of Bold and italics of your keyword.There should be one internal link to a page on your blog and you should have one image with an alt tag that has your keyword….wait there’s even more Now what if i told you there was a simple WordPress plugin that does all the On-Page SEO, and automatically for you? That’s right AUTOMATICALLY, just watch this 4minute video for more information at. Seo Plugin