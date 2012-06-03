Photo Gallery: The Bryk Family’s Home Makeover

See impressive before and after shots from the home of decorator Denielle Nicholas.

Fresh & Bright Family Home
Before: Cramped Entryway
High-Contrast Foyer
Asian-Inflected Living Room
Modern Farmhouse Dining Room
Before: Bare-Bones Kitchen
Simple & Stunning Kitchen
Before: Sparse Bedroom
Tranquil Principal Bedroom
Luxurious Modern Ensuite
Before: Ella's Bedroom
Eclectic Girl's Bedroom
Teenage Boy's Bedroom
Fresh & Bright Family Home

Danielle and Greg pose with their kids Dempsey, Ella and Billy, and their boxer, Lucky.

Danielle uncovered the hallway’s original brick wall during the renovation. She loved the texture, but painted it white for a crisp look.

Photographer:
Ashley Tonner
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Picture frames, Ikea.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Before: Cramped Entryway

This staircase was beautiful but tired.

Before Danielle renovated her entry, the heavy wood looked beat up and made the tight space too dark.

Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
High-Contrast Foyer

Paint woodwork a crisp white for a uniform look.

The entry’s mix of clean white walls and dark hardwood flooring punctuated by a colourful Eames Hang-It-All sets the tone for the home.

Photographer:
Ashley Capp
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Hang-It-All, Herman Miller.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Asian-Inflected Living Room

Exposed wood floors are easy to keep clean.

The living room’s casual sectional seats a crowd. Instead of a standard coffee table, two occasional tables can be moved around to accommodate extra guests and impromptu dance parties.

Photographer:
Ashley Tonner
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Sofa, curtain rod, West Elm; pillows, Constantine; throw, HomeSense; tables, Kiondo; Lenda drapes, Ikea; artwork, Phil’z.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Modern Farmhouse Dining Room

An industrial-chic pendant offers contrast and personality.

“In our previous homes, we had blown out all of the walls in favour of an open plan, but I realized I found that type of living space distracting,” notes homeowner Danielle Nicholas. So in this house, the dining room was left separate for a sense of formality, but a rustic farmhouse table and eclectic pairing of mid-century modern chairs give it casual elegance.

Tour the rest of the house in our Online TV segment, or browse our photo gallery.

Photographer:
Ashley Tonner
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Pendant, Universal Lighting; console, Ikea; artwork by Murray Duncan, Hardware Interiors; Navy chairs, Emeco; Panton chair, Morba; sculpture, Queen West Antique Centre.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Before: Bare-Bones Kitchen

A mismatched, unadorned space.

Before Danielle and Greg renovated their kitchen, the cabinets were outdated and the linoleum floor was worn out.

Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Simple & Stunning Kitchen

Use salvaged beams for open shelving.

After structural and water issues demolished their home reno budget, Danielle Nicholas and husband Greg Bryk, from the W Network show Building Bryks, made cost-cutting decisions with their kitchen. Beams salvaged during the renovation became handsome but inexpensive shelves, and the poured concrete counters are virtually indestructible.

Photographer:
Ashley Tonner
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Cabinets, candy jars, Ikea; sounters, Anthony Concrete Design; appliances, Lowe's.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Before: Sparse Bedroom

A room lacking colour and life.

The principal bedroom had a non-functional fireplace and limited closet space.

Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Tranquil Principal Bedroom

A bergere chair reupholstered in sky blue fabric adds a pop of colour.

To create an oasis of calm in a sea of chaos, Danielle layered shades of white in different textures — a pin-tucked duvet, a faux-fur throw, crisp marble tile — to give the principal bedroom visual interest while maintaining a singular palette.

Photographer:
Ashley Tonner
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Bedding, West Elm; throw, Pottery Barn; artwork, Denial.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Luxurious Modern Ensuite

An extra bedroom is converted into a spacious ensuite.

Danielle indulged herself in the ensuite with luxurious wall-to-wall honed travertine flooring and a floor-mounted tub filler. To balance the cost, she refurbished the home’s original clawfoot tub.

Photographer:
Ashley Tonner 
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Towel, Ginger’s; artwork by Patrick St. Germain; faucet, Rona.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas Bryk
Before: Ella's Bedroom

Blue walls were uninspiring.

Before Danielle renovated Ella’s bedroom, the plaster walls were cracked and the flooring was damaged.

Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Eclectic Girl's Bedroom

A tiny kimono robe injects bold colour.

As in the kitchen, rustic wood beams saved during the reno’s demolition phase were cut down and stained by a carpenter to create storage and display shelves in Ella’s room.

Photographer:
Ashley Tonner
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Bedding, Au Lit Fine Linens; throw, Virginia Johnson.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Teenage Boy's Bedroom

A trendy yet timeless vibe.

Family heirlooms mix with sea and surf motifs in Dempsey’s bedroom.

Photographer:
Ashley Tonner
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Products:
Pendant light, Universal Lighting; table, chest, lamp, map, Ikea; framing, Incurable Collector.
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Author:
Samantha Sacks
Photographer:
Ashley Tonner
Designer:
Danielle Nicholas
Source:
House & Home February 2012 issue
Tags:
