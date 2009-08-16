Photo Gallery: Vintage Style
“I can’t help it: I’m a sucker for rust, peeling paint and an old, worn patina,” admits Fiona Richards, the Nelson, B.C. artist behind the inspiring Cafe Cartolina blog and owner of Cartolina Cards. Along with photos of rustic kitchens, eclectic dining rooms and living room accent pieces, Richards offers tips on how to decorate with vintage, found and industrial treasures.
Use chalkboard-paint, pendant lights and open shelves to add historic schoolhouse charm.
“The utilitarian loveliness of this battered old wooden table works magic in this casual kitchen setting — so many textures and surfaces,” says Fiona Richards, the Nelson, B.C. artist behind the inspiring Cafe Cartolina blog and owner of Cartolina Cards. “I would drag this rustic piece home any day and park it in my kitchen!”
Get more tips on decorating with vintage, found and industrial objects in the Cafe Cartolina Favourites photo gallery.
Consider dark-wood and metal vintage pieces to ground an otherwise all-white, loft-like space.
"This is my idea of using industrial and found objects successfully in a room," says Richards. "The combination of large metal pieces and small wooden accessories, set in a stark white room with old wood floors, is wonderful."
A metal island and range hood look striking against a creamy, painted-brick wall and a rich variety of woods.
“Found objects offer character, which is such a relief to all the matchy-matchy decorating styles available these days,” says Fiona Richards, the Nelson, B.C. artist behind the inspiring Cafe Cartolina blog and owner of Cartolina Cards. “Look closely at this room: every element is from a different decade, using a different surface material — but it pulls together to create a cohesive and exciting space.”
Get more tips on decorating with vintage, found and industrial objects in the Cafe Cartolina Favourites photo gallery.
Make finding (and combining) those vintage or industrial style pieces an adventure.
“There are many sources on the web these days,” says Fiona Richards, the Nelson, B.C. artist behind the inspiring Cafe Cartolina site and owner of Cartolina Cards. “These pieces, from Les Nouveaux Brocanteurs, would all work individually in a room as focal pieces, but combined they create a showstopping display of curiosities.”
Get more tips on decorating with vintage, found and industrial objects in the Cafe Cartolina Favourites photo gallery.
Create a focal point, such as the rustic mirror in this fireplace mantel display, to pull a group of objects together.
“The worn patina of the mirror brings an element of history to this grouping,” explains Fiona Richards, the Nelson, B.C. artist behind the inspiring Cafe Cartolina blog and owner of Cartolina Cards. “If you don’t have space for large items, creating a still life or vignette of finds can bring a stylish reclaimed element to even the most conservative space.”
Get more tips on decorating with vintage, found and industrial objects in the Cafe Cartolina Favourites photo gallery.
Strip vintage finds to reveal modern and polished pieces.
“Not all vintage or industrial pieces are rusty or rustic—there is a booming business in repurposing industrial furniture from the 1930s,” says Fiona Richards, the Nelson, B.C. artist behind the inspiring Cafe Cartolina blog and owner of Cartolina Cards. “This wonderful piece is a great example of what happens when you strip a painted steel dresser down to its raw material and clear coat it for an almost mirrored finish.”
Get more tips on decorating with vintage, found and industrial objects in the Cafe Cartolina Favourites photo gallery.
Look for repurposed vintage pieces for living rooms, bedrooms and more.
"The base of this table is an industrial, cast iron work table from the 1900s," Richards says. "A brand new marble top has replaced the damaged steel top — what a beauty!"
Seek out pieces that cleverly combine found objects.
"I love these iron tables," exclaims Richards. "The bases are forged-iron industrial tripods from the 1900s, and the table tops are manhole covers. The overall impression is of two classic, traditional side tables."
Look for vintage items that deliver form and function.
"Here's a wonderful example of how practical industrial furniture can be," Richards says. "This is a locker room coat rack from the 1930s. It's indestructible — and perfect for the mudroom of a busy family home."
Add colour and character to your rooms with unique cabinets and lockers.
“This is an original steel cabinet from the 1930s that retains its original paint and patina,” says Fiona Richards, the Nelson, B.C. artist behind the inspiring Cafe Cartolina blog and owner of Cartolina Cards. “It could easily be mistaken for a painted wood cupboard from afar.”
Get more tips on decorating with vintage, found and industrial objects in the Cafe Cartolina Favourites photo gallery.
Pingback: Skrotning bil Göteborg()
Pingback: http://yourtas.wikidot.com/()
Pingback: sneak a peek at this site()
Pingback: ICQ Chat Rooms()
Pingback: UK Chat()
Pingback: photography 101()