Photo Gallery: Vintage Style

Use chalkboard-paint, pendant lights and open shelves to add historic schoolhouse charm.

“The utilitarian loveliness of this battered old wooden table works magic in this casual kitchen setting — so many textures and surfaces,” says Fiona Richards, the Nelson, B.C. artist behind the inspiring Cafe Cartolina blog and owner of Cartolina Cards. “I would drag this rustic piece home any day and park it in my kitchen!”

