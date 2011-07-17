Photo Gallery: Vote For Your Favourite H&H Living Room
Pick your favourite!
Designer Karen Cole shows off her personality with a comfortable living space.
A row of graphic framed prints lined up on a shelf above the sofa brings quiet harmony to an eclectic room. “I just love that Moroccan light fixture,” says Karen. “That’s me. I like a hint of bohemian in the mix.”
See a video tour of Karen’s boho-chic home.
Wide off-white stripes give beige walls a boost and provide a strong visual backdrop for tailored pieces, such as a modern linen sofa.
A neutral wool rug works well with an eclectic mix of materials and pieces — embroidered artwork, a spooled-wood lamp, a sober wing chair. A hint of soft colour, like light blue in spring or ochre in autumn, adds a seasonal lift.
For more lighting options, see our Statement Lighting photo gallery.
A bookcase filled with leather-bound books adds elegance in this old world style space.
A clean white palette keeps the look current and fresh while a leather wingback chair elevates the room. A decorative chair with flared legs can be used as extra seating and is more airy than an upholstered piece.
See more Pets & Interiors in our photo gallery.
An oversized chandelier adds drama to a warm space.
This living room is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. Homeowner and designer Ashley Botten’s challenge was to create a cosy, inviting space for her young family; she accomplished that with grey-green walls, softly hanging grey drapes and ethnic textiles.
Watch a tour of this home on H&H Online TV.
For more lighting options, see our Statement Lighting photo gallery.
In this Calgary home, a lush sectional accommodates a large family.
Lots of soft throw pillows add a bohemian vibe to the room. The colourful bookcase vignettes complement the warm earthy colours of the sectional, elevating the cosy tone-on-tone palette. Existing built-ins were restyled to better organize books and showcase special pieces.
See more designs from McIntyre Bills in our photo gallery.
Designers Nathalie Bouchard and Annie Horth describe this space as “a little bit monsieur.”
A seductive play of tones, textures and silhouettes evokes a lounge-like vibe in this living room. A New York flea market yielded the ageless tufted-leather sofa and chairs, contrasted against a pale antique rug and glass-and-metal tables. Sexy black lamps and an abstract wood sculpture offset the linear window frames.
Try different trims for an added flourish.
Even with a trimmed skirt, a white sofa offers needed breathing room and contrast for a three-colour palette. Natural fabrics and earth tones keep a row of trimmed-out pillows from looking too feminine or overly embellished. Stick with simple flat pleats, clean stripes or tone-on-tone pattern for graphic punch.
An open condo with a classic, masculine aesthetic.
A striking fir ceiling evokes a warm loft look. Clean-lined sofas arranged around a large rug create the intimate feel of a cosy sectional. A large plant adds texture and helps divide the open space.
A calm and serene setting for a young family.
Floor-to-ceiling watery blue drapes hung on a brass rod add opulence to comfortable pieces, such as a caramel leather ottoman. The TV is hung over a limestone fireplace flanked by bookshelves. A miniature striped chair was designed for the homeowners’ four-year-old daughter.
See more interiors by designer Anne Hepfer in our photo gallery.
Look to nuanced shades of primary colours for a vivid, yet grownup look.
Historic blue walls look especially stately when blocked out with panel mouldings, and they balance the wow factor of a terracotta ceiling. Place an eye-catching sofa against a wall painted a similar tone so it blends in and feels inviting, not overbearing. Introduce playful patterns with saffron-yellow accents, then offer breathing space with neutral pieces like a jute rug and a polished wood table.
See more rooms with jewel tones in our photo gallery.
A stark contrasting palette welcomes soft touches of pink and blue.
Influenced by her designer mother’s sense of style, Toronto homeowner Jennifer Young took cues from her childhood home to create a trendy space. “We had a David Hicks rug in the dining room when I was growing up, and I find myself with one now,” she says. Filled with pretty and unusual travel finds, this living room benefits from a myriad of prints and textures in a monochromatic colour scheme.
A recovered 19th-century English sofa and a tufted ottoman create a cosy look.
An 1835 mahogany grandfather clock and antique 18th-century English bronze lantern offer old-world charm. Circa-1765 Louis XVI painted chairs, a Swedish painted cupboard and a 1900 French painting make a striking vignette in the background, as well. Exposed stone walls contrast the wainscotting and emphasize the informality of antiques dealer Douglas Stocks’s space.
Tour this spectacular home in this online video and see more photos in our Storybook Cottages gallery.
This bright and spacious living room features a marble fireplace, sandblasted glass windows, and a set of facing sofas on a golden-coloured rug.
A mirrored sideboard and modern hanging pendant light add sparkle and a touch of glamour. The Fred Herzog photograph above the mantlepiece and a petrified tree stump layer in an edgy, contemporary note.
Double up on key furniture pieces to create a symmetrical layout.
English bureaus flank the fireplace, corralling clutter in this formal yet cosy space. Timeless silhouettes upholstered in family-friendly fabrics meet the demands of everyday use.
Slipcover hand-me-down chairs and ottomans in the same fabric for a cohesive look.
When the slipcovers get dirty, just toss them in the wash. Other wallet friendly ideas include using washable flat paint on walls for easy wiping, and opting for bare floors throughout. Reinvent vintage finds like homeowner Ingrid Oomen did here — she had the antique post lamp rewired into a pendant light.
For more cheap and chic cottage decorating ideas, visit our photo gallery.
Bright accents make this traditional living room anything but stuffy.
Designer Tommy Smythe‘s former Victorian semi was defined by its striking mix of dark and light, and formal and fun pieces. In the living room, the symmetrical placement of chairs, demilune console tables, lamps and floral arrangements lent a feeling of formality. The antique lantern once hung in the hallway of Tommy’s childhood home.
See more of Tommy’s houses, from past to present, in our gallery.
Marrying old and new keep this contrasting space fresh.
Designer Michael Angus painted the two inexpensive builder doors at the end of his living room black, making them look like vintage metal. A master of the mix, he paired a contemporary teak coffee table with an antique leather stool and slipcovered furniture. The focal point of the room is a simple fireplace which Michael installed to give the sense of being in a house, rather than an apartment.
Find more inspiration in our Traditional Living Rooms photo gallery. Or, for more of Michael’s designs, see our photo gallery. Also, follow us as we tour Michael’s apartment.
A bay window and fireplace alcove balance the large proportions of this space.
Elegant seating — slipper chairs in taupe wool, and stools in hand-woven tiger-print silk velvet — surrounds a Louis XVI desk cut down to coffee-table height. (The sophisticated room allows for two generous seating areas.) The bronze statue was originally a garden sculpture. Interior designer Sloan Mauran considers this the best room in her house. “I didn’t have to do much more than paint and upgrade the lighting,” she says.
Find more inspiration in our Traditional Living Rooms photo gallery. For more glamorous interiors by Sloan Mauran, see our photo gallery.
Practical firewood adds an artistic touch when stacked to maximum capacity.
Maude Arsenault and Eric Tessier painted the exposed brick in their Montreal home the same colour as the walls to give the room a seamless look, while floating white shelves allow selected objects to stand out.
The living room’s extra-tall fireplace is a showstopper.
Interior designer Christie Hansen designed the living room’s slender matching coffee tables — which can be pushed together as one — to ease movement through the space; they’re also easier to reach from the sofas. Architect Jim Pearson took his inspiration for the 22-foot reclaimed barnboard ceiling from old Ontario barns. Its rustic beams are a fitting counterpoint to the elegant furniture.
See more photos of this gorgeous country home in our photo gallery.
For more lighting options, see our Statement Lighting photo gallery.
Stone, seagrass, wicker and wood mix with slate grey and quince green for an edgier take on the Hamptons look.
A daring colour palette, large windows and an incredibly high ceiling all contribute to the jaw-dropping style of the 2010 Princess Margaret Showhome’s open concept living room. Patterned pillows in crisp blue and white bring decorative punch to the home’s clean, uncluttered aesthetic and classic furniture. Breezy sightlines between rooms maintain an airy feel.
See more of the 2010 Princess Margaret Showhome in our photo gallery. Also, watch Lynda Reeves tour the space.
Soft vanilla walls are a classic choice for traditional homes.
Keep your living room feeling like spring year-round with a sumptuous shade of yellow. For a daringly bright look, keep to warm colours such as red, orange and gold.
Tastefully update flea-market finds so that they look stylish, not secondhand.
This room proves that affordable, vintage finds can add sophistication to any space. The chair was found in an antique shop with tattered, outdated pink upholstery. Stripping the stain from the wood frame and retufting and reupholstering it in neutral linen gave it a classy, Barbara Barry effect. The collection of frames are from various thrift stores and even the garbage. A few coats of matte white spray paint made them like new for a cohesive art wall. A round pedestal table found at Value Village was also transformed with two coats of black paint to become a new side table. The teal throw and patterned toss cushions add personality to an affordable white sofa from Ikea.
See our photo gallery for more fast decorating fixes, plus get more Budget Decorating Ideas.
A neutral palette emphasizes rich architectural details.
The serene former living room of fashion designer Paul Sinclaire is like a canvas deftly punctuated with art and accessories. Handsome mouldings and a herringbone brick firebox add sophistication to the space.
Bleached-pine floorboards brighten up this small space.
To complement the region’s northern light, owner Monique Waqué decided to decorate with pale colours evocative of Danish style. Check fabrics in a mix of colours and scales are used as the home’s primary pattern. Monique furnished rooms minimally, buying many items at auctions in Denmark or Germany. Much of it is Scandinavian or French, and small in scale to suit the cosy dimensions.
See more great cottage and country rooms in our Cottages & Country Houses gallery, Traditional Cottages gallery, plus see more cottage photos.
November 24, 2016 at 8:18 am, Ebru Tinçer said:
Great. I like it Have you ever heard Turkish Ceramics. They are very colorful and impressive. We can use them in this room. They changed the mood of my home Please visit this link. I think you will like them http://www.ethnogifts.com/ceramic
August 07, 2017 at 4:35 pm, Homepage said:
… [Trackback]
[…] Find More Informations here: houseandhome.com/gallery/photo-gallery-vote-for-your-favourite-hh-living-room/ […]