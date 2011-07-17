Photo Gallery: Vote For Your Favourite H&H Living Room

Tastefully update flea-market finds so that they look stylish, not secondhand.

This room proves that affordable, vintage finds can add sophistication to any space. The chair was found in an antique shop with tattered, outdated pink upholstery. Stripping the stain from the wood frame and retufting and reupholstering it in neutral linen gave it a classy, Barbara Barry effect. The collection of frames are from various thrift stores and even the garbage. A few coats of matte white spray paint made them like new for a cohesive art wall. A round pedestal table found at Value Village was also transformed with two coats of black paint to become a new side table. The teal throw and patterned toss cushions add personality to an affordable white sofa from Ikea.

