See Jane Fonda’s New $5.45M Bachelorette Pad
After listing her glamorous Beverly Hills mansion earlier this year, Jane Fonda recently purchased a sprawling new townhouse in Century City, on the west side of Los Angeles, California. Jane downsized after a recent split from longtime partner Richard Perry, making this stunning new space her bachelorette pad. Tucked behind a guard-gated community, the 6,679-square-foot, Mediterranean-style villa boasts four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and cost the Grace & Frankie star $5.45 million.
Click through to take a peek inside the three-storey home!
The height of the townhouse coupled with the white stucco façade and charming terracotta roofs create impressive curb appeal.
In the entryway, a black door and iron stair railings add a graphic note against white walls.
A white and grey palette in the living room creates a serene atmosphere, while wood panelling on the ceiling adds warmth.
The soothing palette continues into the open-concept family room and kitchen area, where expansive doors and windows let natural light in.
A servery just off the kitchen offers extra storage space while making it easy to entertain guests.
Floor-to-ceiling, French-style doors and windows keep the closed-off formal dining room bright and airy.
Upstairs, the master bedroom is grand with its own private balcony.
A spa-like master bathroom boasts a glass shower and a soaker tub.
The media room on the third floor features a private patio, which would be the perfect spot to soak up some SoCal sunshine.
Here’s another little nook leading to an outdoor space.
In this hallway leading up to the third floor, built-ins provide extra space for storage and a spot to add a little personality through decor.
All the bedrooms have their own balcony.
Another one of the three bedrooms.
Grey-washed tile in the shower and on the floors adds interest to this all-white bathroom.
The outdoor patio is the perfect spot for dining al fresco.
susan Giardin