See The Bachelor’s Sean & Catherine Lowe’s New Nursery

The Bachelor fans, get ready to gush over Sean and Catherine Lowe’s new baby boy, Samuel, and his serene nursery. The couple partnered with New Arrivals‘ owner Tori Swaim and Wayfair to design a dreamy space for their little one in their Dallas, Texas, home.

Sean and Catherine kept the sex of the baby a surprise, so chose an achromatic palette for the nursery. “I think it’s a good idea to keep it all neutral — whites, creams, light — with lots of texture and playful accents,” says Catherine. The neutral canvas exudes a warm and cozy feeling, while pops of color and whimsy add brightness and interest to the space. Take a peek inside the adorable yet contemporary room that the whole family can enjoy.