See The Bachelor’s Sean & Catherine Lowe’s New Nursery
The Bachelor fans, get ready to gush over Sean and Catherine Lowe’s new baby boy, Samuel, and his serene nursery. The couple partnered with New Arrivals‘ owner Tori Swaim and Wayfair to design a dreamy space for their little one in their Dallas, Texas, home.
Sean and Catherine kept the sex of the baby a surprise, so chose an achromatic palette for the nursery. “I think it’s a good idea to keep it all neutral — whites, creams, light — with lots of texture and playful accents,” says Catherine. The neutral canvas exudes a warm and cozy feeling, while pops of color and whimsy add brightness and interest to the space. Take a peek inside the adorable yet contemporary room that the whole family can enjoy.
It looks like baby Samuel feels right at home in his room.
Before you enter the nursery, playful polka-dot letters spell out Samuel on the front door.
A plush rocking elephant is a playful addition to the space. “I enjoy playing with proportion and incorporating animals — polar bears, elephants, white tigers, birds, etc. without having it be “farm-y” but more fun!” says Catherine.
Dalmation spot bedding in the crib, designed by Catherine and Tori, adds warmth to the light-washed wood headboard, while a gallery of framed animal prints inject personality.
Custom-made wallpaper has sweet messages from Catherine printed for the baby.
A ladder shelf leaned against the wall displays toys, keepsakes and bedtime stories.
The nursing nook is punctuated with colorful throw pillows and practical — yet stylish — storage items, like patterned canvas bins.
A Moroccan leather pouf acts as an ottoman in front of the chair, giving Catherine and Sean a place to rest their feet.
An all-white beaded chandelier is barely noticeable, adding a subtle hint of luxury and texture.
Covered in a soft sherpa fabric and topped with colorful throw pillows, a wooden storage bench gives the neutral space depth, while helping to keep it clutter-free.
A circular wooden wall shelf displaying Samuel’s name in Scrabble letters acts as a modern alternative to art.
Floating shelves showcase baby Samuel’s collection of books — an easy way to inject color into a nursery, and makes choosing bedtime stories a breeze!
The gilded sunburst mirror above the changing table is a nice contrast to the pale, contemporary furnishings.
It looks like Sean, Catherine and baby Samuel are enjoying the new space!
