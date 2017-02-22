Tired Of Granite? Try This Dramatic Natural Stone

Dark, dramatic and refreshingly different, soapstone is trending for good reason. It stands up to heat and stains, but develops a gradual patina like marble. Plus, it looks beautiful in both kitchens and bathrooms, as either a striking countertop or statement sink. If you find yourself tempted to go over to the dark side, check out our roundup of inspiration shots from the H&H archives and designer portfolios. You’ll find that soapstone has a way of stealing the show.