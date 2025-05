TIP #5: INVEST IN FLOOD PROTECTION DEVICES

Here’s the good news. To help homeowners be proactive about protecting their basements from flooding, the City of Toronto has a Basement Flooding Subsidy Program, where homeowners (from single-family to duplex, triplex or fourplex properties) can qualify for up to $3,400 per property to install flood protection devices, which may include a backwater valve, sump pump, severance and capping of a storm sewer or external weeping tile connection. Homeowners can get reimbursed up to 80 per cent of the invoiced cost, up to a certain maximum per item installed.

If you’re ready to protect your home, apply for the Basement Flooding Subsidy Program here.

Photographer: Ariana Tennyson

Source: House & Home June 2021