The Lowdown On What Can Go Down

WHAT TO DO INSTEAD

The items mentioned above should be placed in the garbage while organic products like facial tissues, paper towels as well as tampons and sanitary napkins/liners can go in the Green Bin.

WHAT TO DO INSTEAD

Medication can be returned to your pharmacy where they’ll take it free of charge and dispose of it properly. Household hazardous waste such as cleaning products, motor oil, antifreeze and pesticides can be taken to a City Drop Off Depot or Community Environment Day. You can also contact Toxic Taxi to schedule a free pickup appointment for proper disposal.

Even if your plumbing is working fine, everyday items you flush or pour down the drain can build up further down the pipes, creating blockages for your neighbours and big problems for the sewer system. More information and tips to keep the water flowing are available at toronto.ca/NotDownTheDrain.

Photographer: Janis Nicolay/Alex Lukey

Source: H&H June 2019/H&H September 2020