Basements
The Lowdown On What Can Go Down
Published on November 5, 2025
What goes down the drain doesn’t just disappear. From your toilets and sinks to the city’s pipes, it’s all connected, and keeping things flowing starts right at home. Here’s how a few small changes can help you avoid costly clogs, protect your plumbing, avoid basement flooding and keep Toronto’s waterways clean.
KITCHEN OFFENDERS
Fat, oil, grease and food scraps may seem harmless when washed down the sink, but over time they cool, harden and stick to the inside of your pipes. This buildup can clog pipes and lead to basement flooding, costly damage and serious sewer backups.
Keep your kitchen plumbing running smoothly. Avoid putting fat, oil grease food scraps and other kitchen waste including soups, sauces and dairy products, down your drain.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Source: House & Home January/February 2022
Designer: Emily Wunder
WHAT TO DO INSTEAD
Soak up fat, oil and grease with paper towel, then toss it in the
Green Bin. Use a sink strainer or basket to catch food scraps and empty it into your Green Bin. If you have a large amount of cooking oil or grease you can take it to a city Drop-Off Depot or a Community Environment Day.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home
BATHROOM OFFENDERS
In the bathroom, hygiene products are one of the main causes of blockages. To help protect your plumbing and the environment, avoid flushing everyday items including wipes, cotton pads, dental floss and paper towels.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Source: House & Home April 2017
Designer: Sophie Burke
WHAT TO DO INSTEAD
The items mentioned above should be placed in the garbage while organic products like facial tissues, paper towels as well as tampons and sanitary napkins/liners can go in the
Green Bin.
WHAT TO DO INSTEAD
Medication can be returned to your pharmacy where they’ll take it free of charge and dispose of it properly. Household hazardous waste such as cleaning products, motor oil, antifreeze and pesticides can be taken to a
City Drop Off Depot or Community Environment Day. You can also contact Toxic Taxi to schedule a free pickup appointment for proper disposal.
Even if your plumbing is working fine, everyday items you flush or pour down the drain can build up further down the pipes, creating blockages for your neighbours and big problems for the sewer system. More information and tips to keep the water flowing are available at
toronto.ca/NotDownTheDrain.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay/Alex Lukey
Source: H&H June 2019/H&H September 2020
Designer: Francesca Albertazzi, Rudy Winston Design/Orsi Panos