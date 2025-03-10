Decorating & Design
Dining Rooms To Love
Published on March 10, 2025
Presented by:
A beautiful dining room is a perfect setting for family gatherings that last long after dessert is served. Canadel, a family owned and operated furniture company since 1982, has an extensive offering of hand-finished dining room pieces that work for a range of decorating styles, from classic to modern to contemporary. A proudly Canadian company, Canadel makes its furniture here in Canada, plus it purchases dyes, paints and recycled packaging from local suppliers.
Scroll down to be inspired by the latest dining room pieces from Canadel.
The Warmth Of Wood
Solid wood tables and high-back wood chairs in a painted or natural finish add warmth and character, whether your preferred style leans modern or is more classic. Mix and match styles for a unique look. Try armchairs with sloped arms and brass nailhead detailing paired with Parson-style chairs for a tailored look, or ladder-back chairs and a country-style table for something more traditional.
A Canadel dining set can be customized for the size and style of your room. Rectangular table
Base PX and 312A chairs (left); round table Base HU and 5181 chairs (right).
Modern Outlook
A floor-to-ceiling stone chimney breast makes a statement in this airy dining room. Dark-framed windows complement the wood seen on the modern table and chairs while a trio of pendants add to this sophisticated look.
Canadel has received GREENGUARD certification for its low VOC emissions. Solid wood rectangular table
Base MP and 5178 chairs with a curved backrest.
Contemporary Dining Nook
A charming dining nook is the ideal place for a cup of coffee or a reading session. This mid-century modern style table and upholstered chairs have contemporary bistro vibes. Hand-crafted with care, Canadel furniture pieces are built to last. Round table
Base DQ and 5140 chairs.
Find Your Style
Black diamond quilted upholstery on these chairbacks and matching dark wooden legs amp up the drama in this kitchen. At Canadel, you can tailor your dining table, chairs or stools with a fabric and finish that suits your decorating style. Choose from a wide range of upholstery options, from fabrics in different patterns and textures to leathers to faux leathers. The ultimate luxury is the ability to make your dining space your own.
8140 stools.
Inviting Minimalism
Uncluttered, clean-lined spaces call for furniture with an organic feel. The simple shapes and natural finish of this wood table and chairs contribute to the warm, minimalist aesthetic and is a beautiful contrast to the black slatted wall. Round table
Base PY and 5187 chairs.
Since 1982, Canadal has offered furniture that bridges the space between modern and contemporary styles, and continues its commitment to quality, timeless design and innovation.