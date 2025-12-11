Entertaining
Ease Into The Holidays With This New DoorDash and RONA Collab
Published on December 11, 2025
Presented by:
There’s always a lot to prepare leading into the holidays, which is why we’re excited about the recent collaboration between
DoorDash and RONA to help save you some time. Combining the best of both worlds, you can now enjoy on-demand delivery to your house through DoorDash from nearly 200 RONA stores, in as little as one hour.
Thousands of products, ranging from tools and hardware to cleaning and outdoor supplies, decorating items and even small appliances, are available to be ordered and delivered. Scroll down to see what home items and improvements you can cross off your to-do list — just in time for the holidays – without ever leaving home.
Get your house winter-ready.
Don’t be caught unprepared for this winter’s inevitable blizzard with last year’s broken snow shovel. Placing an order through RONA on
DoorDash means that your winter essentials (ones that can fit safely in a small car) can be delivered to your door in an hour or less! While you’re at it, check to see if you’re stocked up on other winter needs such as weatherproofing, space heaters and ice melting products. DashPass customers on DoorDash enjoy a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders of $20 or more with RONA.
Make your house cosy for the holidays…
You’ve made your list and checked it twice but discovering your lights don’t work right before your guest arrives is a holiday hassle no one needs. That’s why RONA is your one-stop shop for festive necessities, including last minute gifts, indoor-outdoor lights, charming tree decorations, Christmas scenes, faux greenery and wreaths. With fast and seamless delivery through
DoorDash, you can fix any holiday emergency in no time.
Experience a stress-free, deep clean.
Pre-holiday tidying is a must, but this is also the perfect moment for a proper refresh before friends and family arrive. With
DoorDash and RONA’s connected convenience, running out of cleaning supplies won’t break your stride — you can restock fast and keep the momentum going.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House and Home
Designer: Alison Milne
Tackle small home improvements before the family visits.
Simple fixes — like testing your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or tightening that wobbly chair you’ll need for Christmas dinner — go a long way. A few quick tune-ups help your home feel safe, welcoming and holiday-ready.
Be organized when putting it all away.
What goes up must come down, and holiday decorations are no exception. Whether you’ve somehow ended up with more than you started with or you’re ready to refresh your storage closet, RONA has hooks and bins in every shape and size. DoorDash’s on-demand delivery helps you get what you need right when the organizing momentum hits.
To celebrate the time-saving partnership between DoorDash and RONA, consumers can enjoy 30% off a
RONA order placed on DoorDash using promo code RONA30 at checkout between December 10, 2025 and December 22, 2025*.
*Spend $50, Get 30% off up to a maximum of $20 with code RONA30: Offer valid from 12/10/2025 – 12/22/2025 while supplies last. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of greater than $50, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only at participating RONA locations in Canada. Use promo code RONA30 during checkout to redeem the offer. Limit two per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Not valid on pickup. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable.
See full terms and conditions at
help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.