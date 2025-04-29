Decorating & Design
5 Tile Ideas That Add Big Style
Published on April 29, 2025
Fabulous tile can transform your space and express your personal style. Whether you’re aiming for sleek sophistication or bold personality, the right tile can finish off a room.
Julian Tile offers an impressive selection of gorgeous slabs and distinctive porcelain tiles for floors and walls, making it easy to bring your design vision to life with texture, colour and character.
LARGE FORMAT
Tile drenching is inspired from colour drenching (taking a single hue across multiple surfaces). Choosing a monochromatic palette or bold pattern can make a space feel larger, plus the use of tiles allow for layering with texture.
The
Ara Stone in Black (pictured above), features a brushed wire finish, adding movement and visual interest to this moody space. Complementing the dark tones, brushed gold hardware introduces a touch of warmth and luxury.
RAISED SCULPTURAL SHAPES
The
Faces collection, a uniquely-shaped glazed ceramic tile, offers nine muted colours and four styles—Liso, Dune, Hill and Valley—that take their inspiration from the earth. These versatile tiles allow for many different applications for a modern European look.
THE NEW CERAMIC
The
Pigmento glazed tile collection is an elongated rectangular shape, available in 11 colours—with each colour having a slight variation in tone. Ceramic tiles are a classic choice, and can be used to create many different striking patterns such as vertical stacked, herringbone and brick.
NATURAL FINISHES
Unique Infinity glazed porcelain slabs in Purestone White Natural are a great choice on walls if you want a modern seamless look (with minimal grout lines). These durable slabs mimic the beauty of natural stone and work nicely in high-moisture areas, plus are very easy to maintain.
SOFT INDUSTRIAL
Using large slabs that emulate poured concrete, the
Viceversa unglazed porcelain collection (in eight soft shades) provides an industrial look, but can be paired with wood for a warmer and softer vibe.
