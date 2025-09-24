DIY Projects

Maximize Your Space from the Floor Up!

Published on September 24, 2025

It’s officially fall, which is a great time of year to get organized! Do you have a cluttered garage, basement or backyard shed that needs some attention? Gladiator® storage solutions will make your spaces work harder and help bring order in every room of the house.

Gladiator® Garageworks  offers a wide range of home storage solutions for every passion project, hobby or organizational task at hand, such as wall systems to get your bikes, sporting gear and garden tools off the floor, and flexible cabinetry to fit into any space. Gladiator® products are designed for long-lasting performance, and to withstand extreme temperature conditions, helping people make space for life.

Stackable Shelving

The Gladiator® EZ Connect Rack Shelving is made to last through your family’s changing lifestyle. With a durable steel frame, it’s versatile and sturdy enough to hold items like seasonal decorations, arts and crafts and other favourite past times. The EZ Connect Rack Shelving is also great for kitchen overflow, like countertop appliances and larger kitchen items that won’t fit in your cupboards. The innovative click-and-lock system makes it very simple to assemble — no tools required!

Coordinating Cabinets

Configuring a dedicated space for home repair projects or a hobby is easy with Gladiator’s wide range of Wall, Tall and Modular Cabinets in Ready-to-Assemble and Premier Pre-Assembled forms. To keep tools away from children, the Gladiator® Premier Pre-Assembled Tall GearBox offers two large doors that lock for added safety and security. Each cabinet stands five feet tall and is made with soft-touch recessed handles and adjustable soft close doors (no slamming). The powder coated finish complements all Gladiator cabinets.

Up, Up and Away

When it comes to organization, leave no space unturned. Gladiator® GearTrack® Packs easily attach to the sides of EZ Connect Rack Shelving to keep sporting equipment and other household items in place. Choose between channels, hooks (above, left) or baskets to help organize. For hard-working mudrooms and back doors, Gladiator® Entryway GearTrack® Packs (above, right) offer reliable hooks that can hold up to 75 pounds* — a whole family’s worth of winter coats and accessories.

*per linear foot

Built to Last

Work stations come in all forms but the Gladiator® Workbench would be considered the ultimate workhorse. Available in stationary or mobile options, as well as adjustable heights*, the solid hardwood top and welded steel legs are built for long-lasting durability and can be used indoors and out.

*depending on the model

Mix and Match

All Gladiator® storage solutions can be used together and are built to last. Mix and match open shelving with closed cabinets, work benches and wall hooks to customize all your storage needs. From left: Gladiator® EZ Connect Rack Shelving, Full-Door Wall Gearbox, Workbench, Premier Pre-Assembled Tall GearBox, GearTrack® Packs.

For more home organization tips check out the Gladiator® Canada blog.

