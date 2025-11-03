Bedrooms

Holiday Zzz’s: Sleep Easy With Our Top Mattress Deals

Published on November 3, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This
Presented by:

This busy holiday season, give yourself or a loved one the gift of a great night’s sleep with a fabulous new mattress. Sleep is the foundation of wellness, and this year’s top deals from Canadian mattress company GoodMorning.com make creating the ultimate sleep sanctuary that much easier.

Trusted by thousands of sleepers, GoodMorning.com is offering the best holiday savings of the year across four standout brands. From luxury hybrids to budget-friendly comfort, there’s a high-quality mattress to suit every need. Not only that, every mattress comes with a free bedding bundle and seasonal accessory discounts. Whether you’re upgrading your own bedroom or gifting a mattress to a loved one, GoodMorning.com has you covered. Cosier nights and brighter mornings await!

Made in Canada: Douglas Mattress

A Canadian-made favourite, Douglas is known for its pressure-relieving foams, cooling cover and balanced comfort. For the holidays, each mattress comes with a free Comfort Sleep Bundle which includes pillows, sheets and a protector, so you can give a complete bed setup without paying extra.

Luxury Hybrid: Logan & Cove

Considered Canada’s best luxury hybrid mattress, this Euro-top mattress from Logan & Cove gives five-star-hotel-bed vibes. The brand combines plush cushioning with supportive coils for a luxurious and comfortable experience. Every mattress includes the upgraded Comfort Sleep Bundle, plus up to 50 per cent off premium duvets, sheets and pillows.

Budget-friendly: Juno Mattress

If you’re looking for a mattress that offers the best value for money — think students, kids’ rooms, or anyone moving into their first home — the Juno mattress is here. Juno proves that Canadian comfort doesn’t need a luxury price tag. Get quality sleep made simple, starting at a $399. It ships with a free Value Sleep Bundle and holiday discounts of up to 50 per cent on bedding essentials.

Memory Foam: Octave Mattress

The Octave is Canada’s best memory foam mattress! It delivers restorative sleep with a cooling gel foam and advanced pressure relief. Each purchase comes with the Comfort Sleep Bundle and sitewide savings, including 50 per cent off adjustable memory foam pillows, mattress protectors, bamboo sheets, duvets and more. It’s the perfect reset gift for heading into the New Year.

For more great mattress deals, visit GoodMorning.com

Up Next

Make A Scene: Pretty Wallpaper Murals That Are All The Rage

Related Articles

Uncover Exceptional Sleep With These Dreamy Mattresses

Presented by Stearns & Foster®

A Great Night’s Sleep Is A Hybrid Mattress And A Dreamy Bedroom Style

Presented by Logan & Cove

Breezy Bedding For A Deeper Sleep This Spring