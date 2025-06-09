Outdoor
Style Ideas That Transform Your Outdoor Living Space
Published on June 9, 2025
Update your outdoor space by creating a comfortably stylish and warm environment. Start with layered lighting, incorporate greenery and invest in a heat source to keep everyone cozy. The
provides efficient, out-of-the-way warmth with its adjustable arm and lightweight design. For a more nostalgic vibe, the Napoleon® Phantom Freestand Electric Heater delivers the charm of a classic campfire to any backyard—without the smoke. Both feature a sleek matte black finish that complements each other but also coordinates beautifully in any contemporary outdoor space. Timberwolf ® Smokeless Fire Pit by Napoleon
Here’s how to turn your outdoor space into a comfortable retreat your family and friends can enjoy year-round, day or night.
SET UP LAYERED LIGHTING
Lighting and a mobile heat source allow you easily move from one outdoor gathering space to another in comfort. The
casts a soft glow but also delivers 1500W of direct, infrared heat that encourages guests to stay for longer. Another way to add warm, inviting ambiance is layering different types of outdoor lighting. Combine functional task lighting such as overhead pendants or post lights with ambient lighting—think lanterns, string lights or candles—to help set the mood. Phantom Freestand Electric Heater
CREATE YOUR OWN COTTAGE IN THE CITY
Embrace cottage style while staying within the comfort of your backyard in the city. The
lets friends and family enjoy roasting hot dogs or marshmallows, minus the irritation of smoke. It also can be turned into a grill, allowing you to create more diverse meals. Choose between wood, pellets, or charcoal for cooking. Its innovative dual-layer burn zone delivers a consistent and reliable flame that’s ideal for both roasting and staying warm. Timberwolf ® Smokeless Fire Pit
BRING ON THE GREENERY
Bring hardscaped outdoor areas to life with greenery. Place potted plants around seating areas, use vines to climb a pergola or install a living wall to soften the space. Hardy perennials like serviceberry, yarrow or clematis can withstand the elements and still look attractive heading into the cooler months. For warmth without the mess of traditional heating methods, the
uses clean, infrared heat to deliver efficient and odor-free comfort. Its sleek, modern design blends seamlessly with any contemporary deck. Phantom Freestand Electric Heater
GET ON-THE-GO COMFORT
If your desire for the great outdoors resembles more of a camping adventure, Napoleon® makes it easy to bring along some comforts of home with the
Lightweight, and with a comfortable grip handle, it’s easy to transport from the car to the campground. The fire pit is designed with air holes to fuel the fire and prevent ashes from disrupting airflow, plus comes fully equipped with a cover, spark screen and poker. Smokeless Fire Pit.
GREAT-LOOKING GEAR THAT ENHANCES YOUR OUTDOOR STYLE
Sleek and modern, Napoleon’s
(available in matte black and stainless steel) and the Timberwolf ® Smokeless Fire Pit (in matte black) are designed to complement any contemporary outdoor setting, making them stylish additions that invites guest to linger longer. Phantom Freestand Electric Heater