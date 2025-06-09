Style Ideas That Transform Your Outdoor Living Space

Presented by:

Update your outdoor space by creating a comfortably stylish and warm environment. Start with layered lighting, incorporate greenery and invest in a heat source to keep everyone cozy. The Napoleon® Phantom Freestand Electric Heater provides efficient, out-of-the-way warmth with its adjustable arm and lightweight design. For a more nostalgic vibe, the Timberwolf® Smokeless Fire Pit by Napoleon delivers the charm of a classic campfire to any backyard—without the smoke. Both feature a sleek matte black finish that complements each other but also coordinates beautifully in any contemporary outdoor space.

Here’s how to turn your outdoor space into a comfortable retreat your family and friends can enjoy year-round, day or night.