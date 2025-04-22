Decorating & Design
Tile Trends For 2025
Published on April 22, 2025
Get inspired by latest tile trends for 2025, from textured raised patterns to statement-making exotic large format tile to organic soft finishes. Here are five top picks from
Euro Tile & Stone for your next project.
TREND #1: SOFT AND ORGANIC FINISHES
This porcelain collection takes on an organic and soft finish, inspired by French limestone.
Large-format sizes are perfect for a statement or larger spaces, allowing for seamless transitions in bathrooms, or enhancing a more minimalist design aesthetic.
Stile (pictured above, in Beige) is available in a mix of four finishes: Natural, Anticata, Rigata and Diagonale.
TREND #2: MANMADE EXOTIC TILE
For a dramatic statement, Euro Tile & Stone offers a variety of options, like these tiles from the
Star collection (pictured above, in Marble Purple and Onyx Indigo). The striking colour palette of intense colours are inspired by nature and create a bold look in a shower or feature wall. This collection features three stunning onyx patterns in a high-gloss finish, which can be paired with a colour-matching marble in a natural finish.
TREND #3: MICRO PATTERNS
Create a textured backdrop with an embossed brick tile pattern. The
Homey series captures the timeless appeal of traditional fired clay—now reimagined in durable porcelain. Its subtle three-dimensional shape adds a modern, linear effect.
TREND #4: THE LOOK OF WOOD
The
Cocoon collection in porcelain mimics the beautiful texture of natural wood (pictured above, in Peace) but with increased durability . Seen here in a slim chevron, it’s also available in a plank shape. Choose between four natural wood shades to easily to bring warmth to any room.
TREND #5: INNOVATIVE MATERIALS
Marble is a timeless classic, but not as durable as porcelain. Euro Tile & Stone’s
Bianco Vagli (pictured above) is crafted using the exclusive FULLBody technology that replicates marble’s naturally intricate veining, but without an uninterrupted pattern — making it a low maintenance choice and ideal for kitchen counters and islands.
TREND #5: MIX & MATCH
Embrace colour, versatile finishes for endless design possibilities with the
Bits collection (pictured above, wall in Tundra; island in Chestnut; floor in Chestnut, Cider and Tundra).
Check out
Five Tile And Stone Designs To Love for more design inspiration from Euro Tile & Stone.
With showrooms in Toronto, Kingston, Ottawa and Montreal,
Euro Tile & Stone has been providing designers, homeowners and trade professionals an incredible selection of high-quality products while offering superior client service. Get directions here.
Euro Tile & Stone’s bright 17,000 sq.ft Toronto showroom at 80 Dufflaw Road, in Toronto.