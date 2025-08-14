Outdoor

Entertaining Essentials For Summer Gatherings

Published on August 14, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This
Presented by:

A memorable summer soirée is about more than sunshine and great company — it’s about creating moments that feel effortless. That means serving up a crowd-pleasing menu, crafting the perfect cocktail and pouring a glass of wine at just the right temperature. It all comes together with the right tools — high-quality products from Trail Appliances — made to elevate your entertaining,

As a trusted, local retailer with over 50 years of experience in Western Canada, Trail Appliances offers a curated selection of premium, Canadian-made brands like Napoleon and Stirling. Whether you’re designing a dream outdoor kitchen or upgrading your hosting essentials, Trail Appliances is proud to support the designers, builders, and homeowners who bring these visions to life.

GOURMET GRILLING

Built to withstand Canada’s four seasons, the Napoleon Prestige line of BBQ’s are designed for serious chefs. Impress your guests with top-of-the-line Napoleon Prestige PRO 665 Freestanding 8-Burner Natural Gas BBQ Grill with Infrared Side and Rear Burner. The high-heat infrared side burner delivers perfectly grilled steaks with Napoleon’s signature WAVE™ grill marks, while the integrated smoker tray makes it easy to infuse dishes like salmon with rich, smoky flavour.

Standout features include LED Spectrum NIGHT LIGHT™ control knobs, an interior light for nighttime grilling, a rust-proof stainless-steel exterior and built-in ice bucket and cutting board — everything you need to lift your entertaining game.

ABOVE: Napoleon Prestige PRO™ 665’s stainless steel cooking grid.

 

 

ABOVE: The infrared side burner grills the perfect steak; LED Spectrum NIGHT LIGHT Control Knobs.

SLEEK REFRIGERATION
A single or double-sized wet bar is a small luxury that adds a custom look. Trail Appliances offers plenty of options depending on your space. A wet bar offers easy access to beverages — whether its soda for the kids or beers for game night. The Stirling 24″ Dual Zone Wet Bar and Stirling Dual Zone Wet Bar with Wine Cooler, let you to set two distinct temperatures — perfect if you prefer your drinks ice-cold. Stainless-steel trim and a professional-grade handle are quality features built to last.

 

 

 

CHILLED TO PERFECTION

You don’t have to be a wine lover to appreciate that the best drinks are served at the right temperature. The Stirling Built-in 24-inch 5.3 cu. ft Undercounter Wine Refrigerator holds enough beverages for anything from an intimate gathering to a party of twenty, while the stylish walnut trim adds a touch of elegance. Independently controlled temperature zones let you to store up to 42 bottles of all shapes and sizes — from vintage wine to bubbly — so every glass is perfectly chilled.

To see more Canadian-made products, visit a friendly local Trail Appliances showroom near you. See store locations here.

 

Up Next

Kitchen Appliances Perfectly Tailored To Your Design

Related Articles

Celebrate Summer With These Classic Picnic Recipes

25+ Vibrant Summer Salads To Serve Up In A Heat Wave

Get Grilling! 40 BBQ Recipes To Try This Summer