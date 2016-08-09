10+ “Super Kitchens” That Have It All
No longer just the place to prep and store food, the kitchen has morphed into a multifunctional space that can incorporate a dining room, den or even a home office. Here are some multitasking super kitchens that get the balance between form and function just right.
In the super kitchen of this Georgian style home (originally the staff quarters and then a commercial kitchen for a hospital), the formal dining room was abandoned for the bright breakfast area adjacent to the open kitchen. It’s important to continue the same limestone and slate flooring for a cohesive feel.
When hanging out in a super kitchen, make things as comfortable as possible, even for pets. This spacious, walnut-wrapped kitchen has a ton of seating (i.e. upholstered barstools and several clear Louis XVI-style chairs) that’s convenient for entertaining guests, and the heated limestone floors means it’s also a nice spot for the dog to hang out.
In this open-concept Palm Springs bungalow, the kitchen flows organically. A breakfast bar is augmented with a casual dining area and the clean cabinets seem to recede unobtrusively into the wall.
People who live in glass houses… need to be really organized. Everything is on display in the stunning glass cottage on the shores of an Ontario lake. Plenty of cabinetry keeps the counters clean so this open kitchen has a sophisticated look when viewed from the nearby dining table that seats 12.
Writer and TV exec Tanya Linton had no qualms about knocking out the wall above the peninsula — which divided the kitchen from the dining room — to create an entertaining super kitchen which is now one of the most popular hubs of the house. She also incorporated a small desk along the wall to catch up on emails.
How do you integrate kitchen cabinets in a super kitchen? Pick a sophisticated wood such as the teak seen here and use it for display hutches in the living space. The standout travertine floor runs throughout the dining and living area of Rosie Daykin’s Vancouver kitchen and the same marble on the countertop is used on the fireplace surround (not shown) in the living area.
Artful pendants in this B.C. home don’t obstruct the views of the dining or the living areas (equipped with a fireplace and large screen TV that are easily visible when prepping food at the island) in this oceanfront home’s super kitchen.
Formal touches such as box paneling topped by an assortment of art make a super kitchen feel more like a well appointed den, with benefits. It also helps to lavish it with luxe materials: witness the waxed linen banquette and a Nacarado quartzite counter for color.
Designer Jeffrey Douglas’s super kitchen may not be huge, but the long, narrow space is put to excellent use to accommodate for maximum functionality. A dressy custom bird’s nest light fixture, silverwave marble countertops and a slim walnut counter dresses up the space so the eat-in area feels more elegant.
A 186-square-foot breakfast room for casual dining houses a work space with a view of the courtyard garden in the kitchen of this circa 1934 home. A striking arch frames the windows and gives the French revival house a historic feel.
The island can be used as a breakfast bar, and it houses appliances and pullout bins. Burled-walnut drawer fronts add character and texture, to give this super kitchen a rich, layered look.
A greyed lavender desk in the breakfast area of this super kitchen echoes the cabinetry interiors, which are pained violet for subtle glamor.
High ceilings and extra large light fixtures give this kitchen a loft like feel. The Douglas fir kitchen island has integrated electrical outlets so it’s easy to work at and recharge phones or laptops. The waterfall countertop continues into a casual eat-in table for a seamless transition, and it’s equipped with an adjustable table lamp to provide task lighting.
This Montreal super kitchen includes an airy pantry and well as dining area (not shown) that opens up to the garden through the home’s original front doors. The long counter does double duty for prep and serving, since the owners are seasoned entertainers, and the cupboards house six sets of china.
Photographer Rob Fiocca’s modernist kitchen incorporates a work area and a 22′ island with an open Parsons table for eat-in dining.
In design editor Sally Amstrong’s super kitchen, the built-ins flow into the family room in an unbroken line. Prior to her 2013 renovation, the family room was sunken and the flow was disrupted. Putting everything on one level makes this space feel expansive and cohesive.
Sally’s dining room is located right beside the kitchen; painting the walls the same white as the kitchen and using herringbone flooring throughout helps connect the spaces together.
Sometimes you need to hide a mess in a super kitchen. Sally opened up the wall between her kitchen and dining room, but installed a pocket door to shut things off when she is entertaining. Shallow Tolix stools under the breakfast bar don’t eat up too much lower cabinet space.
Flat-front cabinets that stretch to the ceiling and herringbone floors give Sally’s kitchen a gallery like feel. A pantry (not shown) was installed in a rarely used staircase to the basement and keeps the counters clear of canisters, allowing for artful display that segues into the family room.
The dining area in this super kitchen is flooded with light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. A polished concrete floor stands up to spills but subtly reflects the natural light.
This super kitchen includes a super luxe potting area to keep messy leaves and soil separate from the food prep area, but it’s still close enough to enjoy the terrace view. Sconces are a pretty alternative to task lighting, while recessed pulls are a smart choice when working at the counter.
An Indiana rubble stone wall gives the office area in this kitchen a casual vibe. A slim glass frame corrals personal photos so the desk surface stays orderly.
This 515-square-foot condo is compact, but the super kitchen encompasses a dining, lounging area and office. An open shelf is tucked under the countertop for extra storage, and copper stools elevate the look.
A comfy bistro-style upholstered love seat and a furniture-like island with turned legs makes this super kitchen feel like a bistro. A coffered ceiling played up with multiple schoolhouse lights and green cabinetry gives this space a vintage character that’s full of personality.
