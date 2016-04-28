12 Designer Kitchens That Will Never Go Out Of Style

Some kitchens are so perfect, they cause a ripple effect that can be felt for years. Designed by heavy-hitting talent such as Lynda Reeves, Suzanne Dimma, and Tommy Smythe, these kitchens transcend time (one is almost 12 years old) but continue to look fresh. See how these tastemakers absolutely nailed it and guaranteed that these kitchens will be populating Pinterest boards for years to come.