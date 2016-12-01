The IT List: 2017 Must-Haves For Your Home & A Contest

We asked top home brands to reveal their to picks for 2017. Find out why they’re hot and then enter to win a $200 Visa gift card!

Contest open to residents of Canada. Contest closes January 25, 2017. One entry per person per day. See complete rules.

Blanco Ikon™ Kitchen Sink
Mirage Flair White Oak Hardwood Floors
Miele Appliance Cooking Packages That Start As Low As $8,995
The Chef‘s Cooking Package From Miele
Kuni Porcelain Floor Tiles From Moscone Tile
Ligna Hover Wallpaper From Moscone Tile
KitchenAid® French Door Refrigerator & Induction Convection Range
Urban Barn Bonnie Dining Table & Chairs
Blanco Ikon™ Kitchen Sink

WHY? A dark, dramatic sink adds unexpected edge. Available in seven colours, this is the first-ever apron-front sink made of Silgranit® — a natural granite composite that doesn’t scratch or stain.

GREAT FOR… Modern or rustic styles — the architectural profile grounds any kitchen.

Blanco Ikon™ Kitchen Sink in Anthracite, $1,595.

Mirage Flair White Oak Hardwood Floors

WHY? Light, ultramatte floors provide a warm, organic base for contemporary spaces.

GREAT FOR… Creating contrast against dark, shapely furniture and cabinetry.

Mirage Flair White Oak White Mist Heavy Character Hardwood Floors, from $10.85/sq.ft.

Miele Appliance Cooking Packages That Start As Low As $8,995

WHY? Buying a suite of pro-style appliances — rather than mixing unmatched units — boosts the look and culinary cred of your kitchen.

GREAT FOR… Different needs. The Compact Cooking Package offers 24″-wide appliances, while the Classic Package features 30″ stainless steel beauties.

Miele Compact Cooking Package, $8,995; Miele Classic Cooking Package, $13,999.

The Chef‘s Cooking Package From Miele

WHY? The 36″ All-Gas Range with six heating elements is a foodie’s dream.

GREAT FOR…  Anyone with great taste. The package also includes a sleek stainless-steel range hood (with 700 CFM blower), fridge and dishwasher.

Miele Chef’s Cooking Package, $17,999.

Kuni Porcelain Floor Tiles From Moscone Tile

WHY? Porcelain tiles deliver durability and on-trend bold pattern.

GREAT FOR… Maximizing visual impact without renovating your whole room.

Kuni porcelain wood-look tiles with inlaid wood complementary tiles, from $10-$12/ sq.ft.

Ligna Hover Wallpaper From Moscone Tile

WHY? For walls, designers are flocking to wing and bird motifs.

GREAT FOR… Adding whimsy to an entire room or creating a statement wall.

Ligna Hover wallpaper, $60/yd.

KitchenAid® French Door Refrigerator & Induction Convection Range

WHY? The sleek fridge is functional and fashionable, with an extra-large capacity, platinum interior and premium wood accents. The high-tech range, meanwhile, features a separate baking drawer that allows you to bake foods at a different temperature than the main oven.

GREAT FOR… A busy family kitchen — fingerprints are no match for the fridge’s PrintShield™ finish.

KitchenAid® 23.8 cu.ft. 36″ Counter-depth French Door Platinum Interior refrigerator, $5,500; 30″ 4-Element Induction Convection Front Control range with Baking Drawer, $4,200. Visit kitchenaid.ca.

Urban Barn Bonnie Dining Table & Chairs

WHY? Sculptural shapes and cosy quilting offer a warm new spin on mid-century modern style.

GREAT FOR… Small spaces, thanks to the table’s slim frame and glass top.

Bonnie dining table, $599; Bonnie dining chairs, $299 each; Clyde sideboard, $699.

  • Laurie Alain

    I love a dark dramatic sink I think it looks a stunning. If I ever buy another house this will definitely be in it,absolutely Stunning. Thanks for the chance to win the card!!