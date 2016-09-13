The Man Behind Pokémon Lists $18.95M NYC Penthouse

Alfred Kahn, a 69-year-old licensing executive who brought Pokémon as well as other Japanese imports such as Yu-Gi-Oh! to the U.S. and global markets, is selling his four-story NYC penthouse for $18.95 million. Brimming with color and pattern, the apartment is the type of space where a cartoon character would blend right in — so are there any Pokémon hiding in his home? According to realtor.com, Alfred wouldn’t know, because he has “absolutely not” tried the Pokémon Go mobile game, but wishes the creators well.

Take a peek inside the glamorous, whimsical apartment that boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and seven outdoor terraces covering 1,975-square-feet.