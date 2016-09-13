The Man Behind Pokémon Lists $18.95M NYC Penthouse
Alfred Kahn, a 69-year-old licensing executive who brought Pokémon as well as other Japanese imports such as Yu-Gi-Oh! to the U.S. and global markets, is selling his four-story NYC penthouse for $18.95 million. Brimming with color and pattern, the apartment is the type of space where a cartoon character would blend right in — so are there any Pokémon hiding in his home? According to realtor.com, Alfred wouldn’t know, because he has “absolutely not” tried the Pokémon Go mobile game, but wishes the creators well.
Take a peek inside the glamorous, whimsical apartment that boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and seven outdoor terraces covering 1,975-square-feet.
A sun-filled great room is enveloped in floor-to-ceiling windows, solid Brazilian cherry wood floors, and a detailed Mahogany accent wall.
The grand living space also comes with a high-definition projector and screen, as well as a custom-built bar made with black lacquer and green marble.
The bar’s exotic backsplash is a standout feature.
A French mahogany table steals the show in the dining room, and is accented with chartreuse banquette seating and cheetah-print chairs.
A skylit chef’s dream kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, a custom wine fridge and an oversized marble island.
Wallpaper that appears to feature drawings of vintage pin-up girls are a bold, quirky choice in the powder room.
This multi-level apartment features custom brass stairway banisters and a private elevator.
An expansive master bedroom is fit for royalty, complete with a luxe deep blue carpet and de Gournay gold leaf hand-painted wallpaper.
Dual marble sinks, a rain shower, custom white cabinets and black-and-white tile flooring make up the Art Deco-inspired master bathroom.
The centerpiece is undoubtedly an oversized soaking tub with surrounding city views. Custom brass fixtures add a luxe feel.
The master bath’s terrace features a resistance swimming pool with views of the Empire State Building.
Another bedroom has a modern, glamorous feel in tune with the rest of the home.
The bold office is not for the faint of heart. Glossy red walls are accented with hits of gold and a look-at-me leopard-print rug.
The terrace is dreamy, boasting an outdoor bar, a fire pit and ample seating zones for entertaining and lounging.
We wouldn’t mind spending breezy summer nights dining alfresco among dramatic views of the Chrysler and Empire State Building.
