This Tool Is The Secret To Your Best Spring Clean Published on March 24, 2025

In our opinion, a successful spring clean is one that can last until the summer. While this may sound like wishful thinking, it can be made easier by creating a well-designed and well-organized space. Designing this space includes decluttering as the first step. One tool that's proven to offer a spring cleaning advantage is the label maker, which offers endless ways to streamline and organize your surroundings. Reliable and mighty, the Brother Canada PT-N25BT P-touch is the Martha Stewart of label makers, creating stylish and personalized labels to help you maintain order and minimize clutter. Scroll down to see tips on designing a well-organized space, and how customized labels created with the Brother Canada P-touch label maker, can help you with your spring cleaning and beyond.

Photographer: (right) Ema Peter Source: House & Home Designer: Ben Leavitt; Architecture by Jason Skladan

DESIGN TIP: Invest in Matching Storage Boxes Start your spring clean by tackling one room at a time (so you don't feel overwhelmed) when you declutter. Sort items into 'Keep,' 'Donate,' and 'Toss' piles. The items you keep, place in matching storage boxes or baskets so everything looks organized and neat. Labelling allows you to keep track of what is concealed in each box/basket. A Brother Canada P-touch label maker, such as the PT-N25BT, is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you the flexibility to create labels from your smartphone, tablet or computer. You can also save up to 10 favourite labels, making it easy to reprint frequently used ones — perfect for labelling multiple storage bins for seasonal items like winter clothes or holiday decorations. Brother Canada label makers use Btag label tapes, which are resistant to water, temperature fluctuations, fading and household liquids. They are also microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe, making them an ultra-durable and budget-friendly solution that lasts beyond your spring clean.

LABEL TIP: Get inspired by your room's colour scheme. Using Btag label tapes, pick up on the main colour in the room or use a complementary shade for your label, carrying your accent colour through the space.

Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home Designer: Theresa Casey

DESIGN TIP: Keep it Simple If It's on Display Not everything can be organized in boxes or baskets. For example, for multiples of a similar item like spices, pasta or baking flour, glass containers are the perfect choice. Labels on drawers and pantry shelves also simplify meal prep and make identifying snacks and putting away items easy for kids.

LABEL TIP: Classic black and white is the elegant choice for this kitchen, but with Btag label tapes in a variety of fun colours, you can experiment with mixing and matching and creating your own style with labels that pop.

Photographer: (left) Alison Mazurek Source: House & Home

DESIGN TIP: Make Functional Fun for Kids While they may not love decluttering and sorting, the whole family can have fun creating their own custom labels after all their hard work. Kids can match labels to their room's paint colour, or use their imagination and play with the various symbols. For labelled organization throughout the rest of the home, assign each family member a label colour and use them on items to help identify their personal storage space or bin. A well-labelled space is easier to maintain, helping your spring clean — and everyone's hard work — last. Along with providing three font types, seven font styles, 15 frames, and an impressive 250 symbols (plus, up to two lines of text), the Brother Canada PT-N25BT P-touch label maker uses Btag label tapes for increased personalization. These Btag label tapes — available in 17 colours — allow even more creative options.

LABEL TIP: More customization options are available via Brother's free Design&Print 2 app . You'll find additional templates, fonts, symbols, emojis, frames, patterns and alignment options for the best in creative labelling.

DESIGN TIP: Bring Beauty to Being Environmentally Friendly Adding warmth, style and eco-conscious design to a laundry room is one great way to ensure it stays organized and tidy. Incorporate natural textures like wicker baskets and decant household liquids such as laundry and hand soap into elegant containers that complement the space. Most importantly, label each container or bottle so nobody mixes up the hand soap with hand lotion.

LABEL TIP: Use the Brother P-touch label maker to identify your kids' belongings, for art projects — even to organize electronic cords. It's the spring-cleaning tool that helps you stay organized all year round.