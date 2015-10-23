Top 10 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas
Assistant design editor Jennifer Koper shares her favorite kitchen cabinet hardware.
Soon after moving into my condo, I decided I wanted to personalize my kitchen — without spending a whole lot of money on changes. For an easy and cost-effective update, I decided to find a replacement for the cabinet pulls. I went on the hunt for the perfect hardware, and came across so many beautiful choices. Here are my top picks, including the ones I chose for my own home.
The silver-toned Streamline handle from Anthropologie is exactly that: streamlined, with a graceful, gentle curve. If you’re looking for a set, Anthropologie also carries an equally pretty Streamline knob, and I particularly love the patina of the Zinc finish.
The Polished Nickel Ephram pull from RH Restoration Hardware is a classic beauty — an ideal choice for a more traditional kitchen. I think it would suit white paneled cabinetry particularly well.
This round knob from Home Hardware’s Blackrock collection has the perfect blackened bronze finish and a charming flat top that I love.
Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.’s simple, clean-lined hardware really shines in their Satin Copper finish.
This cool, solid-brass drawer pull from Rejuvenation has a very sophisticated look. I think it would look great against a white or dark wood cabinet.
These sleek, rectangular pulls from Ginger’s have a refreshingly modern aesthetic.
A cup-style pull is a traditional favorite. This one from Lee Valley is made of forged and cast brass, and would look lovely in a casual country kitchen.
These elegant, antique-brass bar pulls — also from Ginger’s — would easily elevate the look of any kitchen.
This pick stood out thanks to its truly amazing price point. The Contemporary Metal pull from specialty hardware brand Richelieu has a crisp, squared-off shape, comes in multiple sizes, and is conveniently available at The Home Depot.
I chose this affordable set of footed, oil-rubbed bronze pulls from Lowe’s for my own kitchen cabinets. Against the modern grey paint, they add a little old world flavor to my space.
-
Glasses & Grapes