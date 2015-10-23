Top 10 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas

Assistant design editor Jennifer Koper shares her favorite kitchen cabinet hardware. 

Jennifer-Koper-FeaturedImgSoon after moving into my condo, I decided I wanted to personalize my kitchen — without spending a whole lot of money on changes. For an easy and cost-effective update, I decided to find a replacement for the cabinet pulls. I went on the hunt for the perfect hardware, and came across so many beautiful choices. Here are my top picks, including the ones I chose for my own home.

The silver-toned Streamline handle from Anthropologie is exactly that: streamlined, with a graceful, gentle curve. If you’re looking for a set, Anthropologie also carries an equally pretty Streamline knob, and I particularly love the patina of the Zinc finish.

Source:
Anthropologie
Products:
Streamline handle in Silver, $14 US/each; Streamline knob in Zinc, $8 US/each

The Polished Nickel Ephram pull from RH Restoration Hardware is a classic beauty — an ideal choice for a more traditional kitchen. I think it would suit white paneled cabinetry particularly well.

Source:
RH Restoration Hardware
Products:
Ephram pull in Polished Nickel, from $12 US/each

This round knob from Home Hardware’s Blackrock collection has the perfect blackened bronze finish and a charming flat top that I love.

Source:
Home Hardware
Products:
1-1/3” Blackrock Black Cabinet knob, $4.78/each

Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.’s simple, clean-lined hardware really shines in their Satin Copper finish.

Source:
Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.
Products:
Hardware in Satin Copper, from $10 US/piece

This cool, solid-brass drawer pull from Rejuvenation has a very sophisticated look. I think it would look great against a white or dark wood cabinet.

Source:
Rejuvenation
Products:
Waterhouse Finger pull in Ages Brass, $15 US/each

These sleek, rectangular pulls from Ginger’s have a refreshingly modern aesthetic.

Source:
Ginger’s
Products:
Trail 1-1/4” Cabinet knob in Polished Nickel, $10.99 each

A cup-style pull is a traditional favorite. This one from Lee Valley is made of forged and cast brass, and would look lovely in a casual country kitchen.

Source:
 Lee Valley
Products:
Pewter Suite 86mm Forged pull, from $9.30/piece

These elegant, antique-brass bar pulls — also from Ginger’s — would easily elevate the look of any kitchen.

Source:
Ginger’s
Products:
Miller 4” pull, from $17.95/each

This pick stood out thanks to its truly amazing price point. The Contemporary Metal pull from specialty hardware brand Richelieu has a crisp, squared-off shape, comes in multiple sizes, and is conveniently available at The Home Depot.

Source:
The Home Depot
Products:
Contemporary Metal pull in Brushed Oil-Rubbed Bronze by Richelieu, $6.94/each

I chose this affordable set of footed, oil-rubbed bronze pulls from Lowe’s for my own kitchen cabinets. Against the modern grey paint, they add a little old world flavor to my space.

Source:
Lowe’s
Products:
Gatehouse 96mm Oil-Rubbed Bronze Cabinet pull, $4.29/each
Author:
Jennifer Koper
    Will it look ok to have some drawers with one pull and other larger drawers with two pulls in the same kitchen?