Top 10: Most Popular House & Home Pinterest Images In February

February is typically the coldest, gloomiest month of the year, so it’s no surprise our top pins of the month are all warm and inviting spaces. Kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms were the top picks on our Pinterest boards. Click through to see our most pinned images in February. Did your favorite make the list?

In this famous abode from the book Hollywood Interiors: Style And Design In Los Angeles, an asymmetrical lantern and blonde wood floors combine to create a contemporary and artistic look.

Photographer:
Matthew Williams
Source:
Hollywood Interiors: Style and Design in Los Angeles
Designer:
Olivia Williams

A mix of tile styles create an eclectic look in this bathroom while a warm wood vanity and rug act as the accent pieces.

Source:
Stefani Stein
Designer:
Stefani Stein

In eighth place, a gracious master suite with expansive windows featuring inky mullions and frames that offer a bold graphic note.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home November 2016
Designer:
Connie Braemer

Light wood cabinetry paired with black and white graphic tile in this pantry is a definite showstopper.

Photographer:
Janis Nicolay
Source:
House & Home March 2016
Designer:
Nam Dang-Mitchell

This vintage rug is the star of this otherwise stark bathroom, and proved to be worthy of bookmarking as the sixth most-pinned image.

See more bathrooms with stylish rugs here.

Source:
Studio McGee
Designer:
Studio McGee

Green as a neutral? Better believe it! The dusty sage and olive hue in this kitchen came in fifth for its charming, old-world look.

Discover the neutrals we’re loving, here.

Photographer:
deVOL Kitchens

The Scandi-inspired aesthetic of this light wood kitchen by designer Sam Sacks is easygoing but still glamorous.

Discover more light wood kitchens, here.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Source:
House & Home November 2015
Designer:
Sam Sacks

Third most-pinned goes to the marvellous focal point created in this living room with a vintage painting on a bold back wall above the fireplace.

Photographer:
Virginia Macdonald
Source:
House & Home, February 2015
Designer:
Sloan Mauran

This kitchen may be small, but it’s big on design and style with colorful cabinets, brass hardware and bold wallpaper that refreshed the dated space.

See more of this galley kitchen makeover on H&H TV.

Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Designer:
Sarah Hartill

Never underestimate the power of curb appeal, which this image proves by coming in as the top pin for the month of February.

Photographer:
Donna Griffith
Source:
House & Home May 2014
Designer:
Design, Sarah Hartill; contracting, Mason Brothers Construction
  • Absolutely beautiful interior photos. There must be a special art with interior decorating, because as much I want my decor to look like in the photos it never turns out quite the same. I think it has much to do with minimalism aspects and colour.