Top 10: Most Popular House & Home Pinterest Images In February
February is typically the coldest, gloomiest month of the year, so it’s no surprise our top pins of the month are all warm and inviting spaces. Kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms were the top picks on our Pinterest boards. Click through to see our most pinned images in February. Did your favorite make the list?
In this famous abode from the book Hollywood Interiors: Style And Design In Los Angeles, an asymmetrical lantern and blonde wood floors combine to create a contemporary and artistic look.
A mix of tile styles create an eclectic look in this bathroom while a warm wood vanity and rug act as the accent pieces.
In eighth place, a gracious master suite with expansive windows featuring inky mullions and frames that offer a bold graphic note.
Light wood cabinetry paired with black and white graphic tile in this pantry is a definite showstopper.
This vintage rug is the star of this otherwise stark bathroom, and proved to be worthy of bookmarking as the sixth most-pinned image.
Green as a neutral? Better believe it! The dusty sage and olive hue in this kitchen came in fifth for its charming, old-world look.
The Scandi-inspired aesthetic of this light wood kitchen by designer Sam Sacks is easygoing but still glamorous.
Third most-pinned goes to the marvellous focal point created in this living room with a vintage painting on a bold back wall above the fireplace.
This kitchen may be small, but it’s big on design and style with colorful cabinets, brass hardware and bold wallpaper that refreshed the dated space.
Never underestimate the power of curb appeal, which this image proves by coming in as the top pin for the month of February.
