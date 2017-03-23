Vote For Your Favourite Walmart hometrends™ Find & You Could Win A Gift Card!

Small decorating moves, like switching up hometrends™ accessories, can be extremely satisfying — and affordable! Use these kitchen linens, dishes and servingware to instantly transform your kitchen and dining area for the season. Click the “Vote Now” button above or below your favourite look or accessory and complete the form that appears for a chance to win a $1,000 Walmart gift card. Vote once per day for more contest entries! Plus, come back on April 20 for more fresh finds.

Blue-And-White Kitchen Finds
Honey-Themed Accents
Countertop Accessories
Sunny Tea Towels
Cotton Table Runners
Serving Board
Graphic Ceramic Cookware
Marble-Look Trivets & Coasters
Printed Tea Towel
Artistic Tea Towel
Terrycloth Tea Towels
Marine-Inspired Tea Towels
Printed Cotton Tablecloth
Textured Bowls
Cutting Board
Cosy Café Style Kitchen Finds

Hits of yellow, wood and handsome checks and stripes inject warmth into a bistro-style kitchen — the perfect setting for a casual brunch.

Honeycomb bowl, $6.98; honeypot, $7.98; terrycloth tea towels, $5.98/4 pack; wooden bread board, $7.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Blue-And-White Kitchen Finds

Patterned linens, combined with potted herbs and maritime motifs, offer up a fresh seaside vibe that evokes the sunny Greek isles.

Marine-inspired tea towel, $2.98; printed cotton tablecloths, from $16.98 each; blue and white bowls (used as planter and snack dish), $5.98 each. Shop hometrends™ »

Honey-Themed Accents

Golden-yellow bowls with a honeycomb surface design bring a sunny touch to the table. Transfer your favourite honey into a charming pot complete with a wooden dipper.

Honeycomb bowl, $6.98; honeypot, $7.98; terrycloth tea towels, $5.98/4 pack; wooden bread board, $7.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Countertop Accessories

Keep your counters clean with practical and stylish accessories like a contemporary spoon rest, trendy golden pineapple-shaped trivet and serving boards.

Bowl, $5.98 each; golden trivet, $7.98; cutting board, $12.98; spoon rest, $4.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Sunny Tea Towels

Replace your worn tea towels with vibrant yellow and white linens. Choose from a small-scale pattern, a punchy border and a large hexagon print.

Terrycloth tea towels, $6.98/3 pack. Shop hometrends™ »

Cotton Table Runners

Give your table an understated, contemporary touch with a cotton runner in pale red, cream or grey that still allows the beauty of your tabletop to show. White woven gridlines offer a graphic hit.

Table runners, from $11.98 each. Shop hometrends™ »

Serving Board

Serve party appetizers on a narrow cutting board accented by a contrasting handle and raised edge. Or, leave it on your counter it as a catchall for kitchen bowls and spice jars.

Serving board, $12.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Graphic Ceramic Cookware

Easy-to-store nested measuring cups make baking a breeze. These neutral ceramic pieces feature handy spouts. A large coordinating spoon rest keeps drips off your counters.

Spoon rest, $4.98. Measuring cups, $12.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Marble-Look Trivets & Coasters

Get the coveted look of Carrara marble on your dining table with wipeable trivets and coasters.

Placemat and coaster set, $12.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Printed Tea Towel

Bagel fan? This novelty tea towel features 15 versions of the breakfast staple complete with cute captions.

Tea towel, $2.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Artistic Tea Towel

For neutral colour schemes, try a tea towel with a black-and-white photographic print like this one featuring antique silverware.

Tea towel, $2.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Terrycloth Tea Towels

Absorbent terrycloth tea towels are perfect for drying dishes and mopping up spills. Keep these neutral beauties on hand for everyday use.

Tea towels, $5.98/4 pack. Shop hometrends™ »

Marine-Inspired Tea Towels

Add a nautical touch to your kitchen with these seaside-style linens, from text-based designs to illustrations or stripes.

Tea towels, $2.98 each. Shop hometrends™ »

Printed Cotton Tablecloth

A mottled blue print on a cream background lends a traditional note to a kitchen and gives a dining table a completely new look.

Tablecloths, from $16.98. Shop hometrends™ »

Textured Bowls

These multipurpose bowls can act as a salt cellar, condiment bowl or mini-planter. Choose from bold blue or classic white, both with a subtle-yet-clever fish scale design.

Bowls, $5.98 each. Shop hometrends™ »

Cutting Board
