House & Home recently asked TV style guru and PR maven Jessica Mulroney to share her 2016-2017 fashion must-haves. “I’m excited about this season’s chic coats, chunky sweaters and Victorian lace and velvet,’’ she says. Here are the four pieces you need in your closet this year.

Cropped Pants “I am wild for this trend, which lets you show off your shoes,” she says.

Long Coats Make a statement with a long topper — Jessica wears hers all season long. “My faves are from Canadian brand Sentaler. Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, wears the brand, too.”

Lace Delicate details add an elevated touch to heavier winter classics. “I love anything lace,” she says. “It’s so feminine and totally on point for winter and holiday.”

Men’s-Style Suits Structured and easy menswear is a go-to for everything from meetings to cocktail parties. “Smythe suits are perfect for a pulled-together yet effortless look,” Jessica says.