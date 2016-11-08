Winter Wardrobe Essentials
As the leaves and temperatures drop, there’s a rising excitement among decorating and fashion fans alike. After all, this is the season to layer your nest and outfit your wardrobe with on-trend clothes to get you through festive parties and beyond. This year, updating your closet — and caring for the clothes within it — just got a lot easier, thanks to the LG Styler. Find out why this new in-home steam clothing care system is an absolute must-have, plus discover the top fashion picks you’ll need.
Save on dry-cleaning by installing the LG Styler at home. It refreshes and sanitizes clothes, scarves, hats and even pillows and bedding using TrueSteam® Technology to remove wrinkles, odours and allergens. At only 17½” wide and 72¾” tall, the LG Styler fits in almost any closet, wardrobe or laundry room, and requires no water hookup.
Savvy fashionistas know that caring for high-quality clothes well is a smart investment. The sleek-looking LG Styler makes it simple by gently drying special-care fabrics like cashmere and wool without shrinking or damaging them. (You can also download the LG Smart Styler app to choose customized cycles for specialty items, such as athletic wear.) The pants press option helps smooth wrinkles and adds a precise crease, while the rack and special accessories hanger let you refresh and sanitize everything from scarves to stuffed toys. Place a dryer sheet in the Aroma Kit to infuse your clothes with scent, too.
House & Home recently asked TV style guru and PR maven Jessica Mulroney to share her 2016-2017 fashion must-haves. “I’m excited about this season’s chic coats, chunky sweaters and Victorian lace and velvet,’’ she says. Here are the four pieces you need in your closet this year.
Cropped Pants “I am wild for this trend, which lets you show off your shoes,” she says.
Long Coats Make a statement with a long topper — Jessica wears hers all season long. “My faves are from Canadian brand Sentaler. Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, wears the brand, too.”
Lace Delicate details add an elevated touch to heavier winter classics. “I love anything lace,” she says. “It’s so feminine and totally on point for winter and holiday.”
Men’s-Style Suits Structured and easy menswear is a go-to for everything from meetings to cocktail parties. “Smythe suits are perfect for a pulled-together yet effortless look,” Jessica says.
