IKEA Win A Dream Kitchen Contest – Official Rules And Regulations

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. The 2025 ‘IKEA Kitchen Dream Makeover Contest (the “Contest”) sponsored by IKEA (“Sponsor”) and administered by House & Home Media commences on August 28, 2025 at 11 a.m. EST and ends October 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST (the “Contest Period”). Visit [email protected] to enter and upload your photographs. Include your name, address, occupation, e-mail and phone number(s). Entries must be received no later than October 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Entrants must accept Content Rules/Terms & Conditions and click on the Submit button.

The winner must agree to permit IKEA and House & Home Media to decorate and photograph their home for publication in a future issue. All entries become the property of House & Home Media.

By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be legally bound by these Official Contest Rules and Regulations (the “Rules”). Only one kitchen per household may be entered. We will not consider empty rooms or other rooms that are not already kitchens. Photograph every angle of your kitchen (minimum 4 photos and maximum 8). These “before” photos may be published in House & Home magazine and on houseandhome.com. In no more than 200 words, describe your dream kitchen.

ELIGIBILITY: Contest is open to all residents of Canada where an IKEA store is located, have reached the legal age of majority within Ontario, excluding IKEA employees, representatives, agents, families or affiliates (or those with whom they are domiciled) of House & Home Media, Sponsor, and each of their respective affiliated entities, advertising/ promotion agencies and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Contest (collectively with the Sponsor, the “Contest Parties”). The Contest is void where prohibited by law, and is subject to all applicable Federal, Provincial and Municipal laws.

The contest is not open to professional interior designers and decorators, architects or design companies. Entry cannot be a business (e.g., a bed and breakfast). Entry cannot have been photographed for another publication or featured on television. Entrant must own the home in which the kitchen makeover will take place.

PRIZE: There are no substitutions for prizes and prizes are not transferable. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. House & Home Media and IKEA reserve the right to allocate funds at our discretion.

There is one (1) prize available to be won. The prize consists of one (1) IKEA kitchen that includes: cabinets, counters, appliances, delivery and installation valued at up to $30,000 (CDN). The renovation costs including construction, labour, permits, and materials outside of the prize package (valued at up to $30,000 CDN) must be paid by the homeowner. IKEA and House & Home Media are not responsible for any additional costs beyond the stated prize value.

Prize will also include a design consultation (1-hour) and kitchen plan from House & Home’s Ask A Designer Gillian Atkins.

All details including, without limitation, the design choices, selection of materials will be at the sole discretion of IKEA and House & Home Media (the “Contest Sponsors”). In order to be declared a winner, the potential winner shall be required to sign a comprehensive release and waiver, releasing the Contest Sponsors from all matters related to the renovation, including but not limited to any claims related to property damage, personal injury, installation issues, product performance, or any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising from the renovation. In order to be declared a winner, the potential winner must agree to have the renovation done at the times and dates set by the Contest Sponsors or forfeit the prize in its entirety. In addition, the potential prize winner must agree that the renovation may be filmed and photographed (including before and after shots and shots of the potential prize winner), and the film and photographs may be used in all media, throughout the world, in perpetuity.

Odds of winning depend on the number and quality of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. By submitting any material (“Material”) to any of our publications or operations, including and without limitation, House & Home magazine, you grant House & Home Media a worldwide, non-exclusive, unrestricted, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, assignable right and license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, create derivative works from, translate, license, publicly perform and display the Material (in whole or in part) and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed, without your prior approval, and you further waive any “moral rights” that you may have in the Material. In addition, by submitting the Material to House & Home Media, you represent and warrant that you own and control all rights in and to the Material and that you have the right to grant the foregoing rights to House & Home Media. All material is the property of the Contest Sponsors.

HOW IS PRIZE WINNER DETERMINED: The decision is solely at the discretion of the Contest Sponsors and is final. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to modify, cancel, suspend and/or terminate Contest at any time and for any reason, without notice. When choosing the winning kitchen, we take into account the following: the site should be easy to access; the existing kitchen must appear to be in need of updating but the house must be in good structural condition, free from any code violations, hazardous materials, or conditions that would impede installation, as determined by IKEA’s sole discretion; the size of the existing kitchen must work with the budget parameters of the contest; the project must highlight well the many space-utilization and -maximization features offered by IKEA’S cabinetry/products; the selected kitchen project must be reasonably feasible in order to minimize logistical issues and risk of delay; the selected kitchen design must accommodate being professionally photographed from at least four different angles.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Selected entrant will be notified by email or phone. If a selected entrant cannot be reached within seven (7) business days, or fails to complete and return the required Contest documents, he/she will forfeit the prize and an alternate entrant will be selected. The selected entrant will be sent a declaration and release form by e-mail. In order to be declared a winner, the selected entrant must complete, sign and return the release form to House & Home Media, releasing the Releasees (defined below) from any and all claims or causes of action arising out of the entrant’s participation in the Contest and receipt or use of the prize, confirming compliance with the Contest rules, accepting the prize as awarded and consenting to the use of his or her name, without compensation, in any future publicity carried out by the House & Home Media in connection with this Contest. The confirmed winner’s name may be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope before October 30, 2026 to:

House & Home Media Contests, 354 Davenport Road, Suite G1, Toronto, ON, M5R 1K6.

GENERAL: This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. By entering the Contest, participants agree to be bound by these Rules and by the decisions of House & Home Media, which shall be final on all matters relating to this Contest. All entries become the property of House & Home Media and none will be returned.

House & Home Media and IKEA reserve the right to withdraw, terminate or modify this Contest or any portion of this Contest, or extend the deadline of this Contest, at any time without prior notice.

House & Home Media and IKEA assume no responsibility for lost, delayed or misdirected entries, or for technical difficulties of any kind resulting in the inability of a user to enter the Contest.

House & Home Media will use the personal information you provide on the entry form to administer the Contest, to contact you if you are selected as the winner, and to supply your name and contact information to IKEA for the purpose of arranging delivery of the prize. At the time of entering the Contest, you will have the opportunity to indicate your desire to receive electronic messages about promotions, offers and other information from IKEA on the Contest entry form, and House & Home Media will share your personal information with IKEA for that purpose, and in accordance with IKEA’s privacy policy. Note, opting-in to receive promotional communications from IKEA or will not in any way whatsoever increase or otherwise impact the chances of winning in this Contest. Persons who use the Contest form to opt-in to receive electronic messages about promotions, offers and other information of interest from Sponsor may also learn how to unsubscribe from such messages by visiting IKEA’s privacy policy, available at https://www.IKEA.com/ca/en/customer-service/privacy-policy.

For information on House & Home Media’s use of your personal information in connection with this Contest, see the privacy policy posted on our website at houseandhome.com/privacy.

In addition, eligible winners will be required to sign a Declaration of Compliance with the Rules and an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability and publicity, releasing the Contest Parties, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and all of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, owners, partners, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, the “Releasees”) from any liability or claims in connection with this Contest or the prize. Declaration and Release documents must be returned within ten (10) business days of the date on the notification, or prizes will be forfeited and potential winners disqualified. By accepting a prize or participating in the Contest, each entrant consents to the use of his/her name, voice, statements relating to the promotion of IKEA or the Prize Provider, and photographs or other likenesses, without further compensation, in any publicity and/or media carried out by House & Home Media, IKEA or any related entities in connection with this promotion, worldwide and in perpetuity, in any and all forms of media now known or hereafter devised, including without limitation the Internet, unless prohibited by law. On the request of House & Home Media or IKEA, Contest entrants also agree to provide a signed version of such consents. If the potential winner is found to be ineligible, declines to accept the prize, or in the event that the prize confirmation or prize is returned undeliverable, House & Home Media reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to select an alternate eligible entrant through a random draw from among the remaining eligible entries received in accordance with these Rules.

Entrants (i) acknowledge compliance with these Rules including all eligibility requirements; (ii) consent to the broadcast, publication and/or use, in any medium whatsoever, including any websites operated by the House & Home Media, of the entrant’s name, Contest submission, and his/her participation in the prize, for publicity purposes carried out by the House & Home Media or its advertising and promotional agencies without payment or compensation of any kind; and (iii) agree that Releasees are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, microsite, incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for any human error, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, spam filtering mechanisms, computer equipment, software, inability to access any microsite, website or online service, or any other error or malfunction, including any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any material in the promotion. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of House & Home Media which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest, The Releasees reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of this Contest or website or violates the Rules of this Contest.

The Releasees reserve the right to cancel, modify or suspend this Contest, or any portion thereof, at any time and without notice or obligation if, in any Releasee’s opinion, any factor interferes with its proper administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, House & Home Media and Sponsor reserve the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law, including criminal prosecution. Entrants engaging in any of the foregoing activities may be disqualified and will forfeit any prize won.

All entries and entrants are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. House & Home Media reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to House & Home Media – including, without limitation, government issued photo identification) for the purposes of verifying an entrant’s eligibility to participate in this Contest or for any other reason the House & Home Media deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with the letter and spirit of these Rules. If the identity of an entrant is disputed, the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant. The individual assigned to the email address for the domain associated with the submitted email address is considered the authorized account holder. A selected entrant may be required to provide proof of being the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the selected entry. All entries must be submitted from a valid email account that may be identified by reverse domain name search.

All decisions of Releasees are final and binding in all matters relating to this Contest. Releasees are not responsible for the failure, for any reason, of an eligible winner to receive notification or for the failure to receive the response of an eligible winner.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or Pinterest, and each platform is hereby completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Standard data rates apply to participants who choose to participate in the Contest via a mobile device. Please contact your service provider for pricing and service plan information and rates before mobile device participation.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules or the rights and obligations of participants, House & Home Media or any of the other the Releasees in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the domestic laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. The parties hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts located in Ontario in any action to enforce (or otherwise relating to) these Rules or relating to the Contest.