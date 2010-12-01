24 Easy Japanese Recipes

These simple dishes are perfect for an Asian-inspired dinner party, Japanese holiday, or as healthy dishes for the new year. Japanese food goes well beyond the popular sushi dishes — try seared tuna (pictured above), scallop appetizers, miso marinades, edamame salad, tofu soup and sesame noodles. We even have Japanese cocktails that are perfect for holiday entertaining. As they say in Japan before indulging in a meal, itadakimasu!

