Bread & Biscuit Recipes

Find recipes for both experienced and novice bakers. Try your hand at a simple homemade pita from chef Gordon Ramsay (pictured above), an easy Swedish rye bread, or challenge yourself with challah bread or clay pot focaccia. For those with a sweet tooth, bake up double chocolate biscotti or a bread pudding with banana and walnuts. These breads, snacks, appetizers and puddings can be served any time of year: Serve a blue grape focaccia as a starter at a summer dinner party; sweet potato cornbread at Thanksgiving; or drunken bread puddings as a holiday dessert.

Pair your bread with savoury sandwich toppings. See our Scrumptious Sandwich Recipes.