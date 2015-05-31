An essential collection of more than 100 foolproof recipes from food luminaries such as Julia Child, Alice Waters and David Chang — curated, introduced and photographed by the team behind the leading food website Food52. Food52 Genius Recipes (2015 Ten Speed Press) draws from Food52’s James Beard Award-nominated Genius Recipes column, which features inventive recipes that rethink cooking tropes and, simply put, are nothing short of genius. In this inspired book for the modern cook, Food52’s executive editor Kristen Miglore combines new genius recipes, greatest hits from the column, and her own kitchen wisdom in a sleek, lushly illustrated package. Whether it’s Alice Medrich’s macaroons or Cory Schreiber’s salt-baked salmon, once you try these recipes, you’ll never need to go back to other versions. Plus with abundant how-to and finished dish photographs throughout, Genius Recipes is destined to become every home cook’s go-to reference for smart, enjoyable cooking.