Recipes From Plenty

The acclaimed London chef and restaurateur released his second cookbook, Plenty (2011 Chronicle Books), on the heels of his bestselling first, Ottolenghi (2008 Ebury Press). Enjoy page after page of meal-worthy vegetarian dishes and gorgeous photography. Ottolenghi’s approach to vegetables is both original and innovative, based on strong flavours and fresh combinations inspired by his Mediterranean background. Browse sections devoted to cooking greens, rice, cereals, pasta, couscous, roots, mushrooms and tomatoes. Serve his avocado salad (pictured above) as a starter, followed by a flavour-packed mushroom polenta, and impress dinner guests with a meatless meal worth bragging about.

For more from Yotam Ottolenghi, try recipes fromPlenty More and Jerusalem.