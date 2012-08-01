Recipes From Texas Eats

Texan food writer and three-time James Beard award winner Robb Walsh drove across Texas, sought out the best in barbecue, burgers and tacos. He scoured museums, libraries and public archives, and unearthed culinary stories and nearly-forgotten dishes. Then he compiled and published Texas Eats: The New Lone Star Heritage Cookbook (2012 Ten Speed Press), covering traditional southern dishes, standard fare like fried chicken and recent trends like Viet-Texan fusion. Here, try three of his comforting dinner dishes: biscuits, roast beef (pictured above) and broiled fish.