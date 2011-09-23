Susur Lee’s Recipes

Combining the complex food traditions of China with the classical techniques of French cuisine, Susur Lee has improvised a daring and original aesthetic in Toronto’s restaurant scene. After the success of his first restaurant, Lotus, in the ’80s, Lee set off to Asia for a few years to re-energize and work as a culinary consultant. Upon his return to Toronto, he opened a string of successful restaurants like King West’s Susur, the less formal Lee, Madeline’s (now Lee Lounge), and even headed restaurants in New York, Washington D.C. and Singapore. With stints on Iron Chef America and Top Chef Masters, he is perhaps the most well-known Canadian chef. Try one of his gourmet salads, watermelon appetizers (pictured above), or his fall apple tarts.