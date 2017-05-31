Find Your Outdoor Decorating Style With This Quiz!

With summer around the corner, it’s time to get your outdoor space in shape. Whether you plan to host family barbecues, cocktail parties on the patio or outdoor movie nights, take this quiz to find the patio essentials that best suit your style.

With bevvy in hand you make a beeline for this primo perch:
It’s easy to picture your friends around this table...
Dinner is served. But on which plate?
Now to get comfortable, which pillow grabs you?
Time for a tête-à-tête with your bestie. You head for this bench....
Outdoor carpets define a space and add polish. Which one do you happily give the floor?
Which string lights make the party come alive?
Here is the throw you want to wrap yourself in once night falls.
Ok, now it’s really cooling off. Which fire feature draws you closest?
BONUS QUESTION!
With bevvy in hand you make a beeline for this primo perch:

Moroccan Tilework hammock, Anthropologie

Hanging Egg chair, Jardin de Ville

Acapulco chair, Hudson’s Bay

Adirondack curve-back compact chair, Hauser

It’s easy to picture your friends around this table...

Largo rectangular outdoor dining table, Home Depot

Saigon high dining table, JYSK

Slab dining table, West Elm

Reclaimed Teak rectangular harvest table, Hauser

Dinner is served. But on which plate?

Caprice botanical melamine dinner plate, Crate & Barrel

Indochine ikat bamboo melamine dinnerware, Linen Chest

Canvas Confetti dinner plate by Avril Loreti, Canadian Tire

Glamping dinner plate, Bed, Bath & Beyond

Now to get comfortable, which pillow grabs you?

Sea Flower pillow, West Elm

Expression Mountie Pride mini pillow cover, Indigo

Canvas Waves pillow by Avril Loreti, Canadian Tire

Eh Embroidered Cushion, Linen Chest

Time for a tête-à-tête with your bestie. You head for this bench....

Jassa rattan sofa, Ikea

Woodland Imports metal outdoor bench, Lowe’s

San Banc bench, Jardin de Ville

St. George bench, Hauser

Outdoor carpets define a space and add polish. Which one do you happily give the floor?

Saint Tropez Outdoor Ikat Charlotte area rug, Lowe’s

Courtyard indoor/outdoor rug, Home Depot

Roskilde indoor/outdoor rug, Ikea

Seagrass beige/sage indoor/outdoor rug by Chesapeake, Wayfair

 

 

Which string lights make the party come alive?

Cut glass string lights, CB2

Solvinden lights, Ikea

Copper-dipped string lights, Indigo

6W LED Outdoor string lights, Rona

Here is the throw you want to wrap yourself in once night falls.

Umi throw, CB2

Multi-stripe knit throw, Hudson’s Bay

Plain double-faced blanket, Zara Home

Cottage blanket, ElteMKT

Ok, now it’s really cooling off. Which fire feature draws you closest?

Canvas Bangari gas fire table, Canadian Tire

Outdoor fireplace, Rona

Lexton propane tank out firepit, Sears

Modeno propane gas fire pit, Lowes

BONUS QUESTION!

What’s your dream outdoor environment? Choose from these paintings of Canada’s various landscapes by Holly Dyrland as part of her Our Canada project for Canada’s 150th birthday.


The golden wheat fields of Saskatchewan

A beautiful island in Ontario

The lush prairie land of Alberta

The Three Sisters Mountains of Alberta

Author:
Wendy Jacob
Photographer:
Feature image: Mark Olson 1. Debi Treloar 2. Stacey Brandford 3. James Tse 4. Heather Ross
Designer:
1. Holly Becker & Joanna Copestick 2. John Tong 3. Gordon Ridgely & Ron Holbrook 4. Lara Irwin
Source:
Feature image: House & Home May 2013 issue 1. House & Home May 2013 issue 2. House & Home June 2010 issue 3. House & Home September 2008 issue 4. House & Home July 2013 issue  
  • Eddie

    I think something’s wrong with this quiz. At the end, it showed me 3 things that I didn’t pick and only 2 that I did as examples of my style.

    • Alex Mounsteven

      me too!

    • Janis Tomkinson

      Same with me. Mine showed only one piece that I chose.