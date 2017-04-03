What’s Your Spring Decorating Style? Take Our Quiz And You Could Win!

Refresh your home for spring and summer with colourful (or calm) handmade and vintage items from Etsy Canada! Not sure where to start? Answer these questions to discover the right style for you and preview some of the latest design finds on Etsy. Complete the quiz below and you could win a $500 Etsy gift card. Plus, watch our video featuring three stylish looks for spring.

Contest open to residents of Canada only, excluding Quebec. Contest closes June 6, 2017. See complete rules.

Which piece of art would you want to hang on your walls?

Painted leaf print by ModernNationPrintMix

Abstract painting print by evajuliet

Abstract print by Helsinkimonamour

We layer our linens year-round! For spring, it’s all about lighter textiles. Which would you choose?

Exotic: Linen throw by Josie Guenther

Solid texture: Linen blanket by MissesCountry

Watercolour: Duvet cover by FrankiePrintCo

Handsome: Handwoven herringbone throws by AWhiteNest

Which throw pillow would fit right into your dream (or current!) living room?

Ikat pillow cover by TessutoDesigns

Ombre pillow cover by FrankiePrintCo

Wave linen pillow cover by JosieGuenther

What’s your plant vessel of choice?

Bowl planter by Tassequilfaut

Ceramic and recycled leather planter by BlisscraftandBrazen

Mini planter by RileyGraeDesigns

Velvet and cotton basket by lapetiteboiteco

Which 2017 H&H Paint Trend colour do you gravitate toward most for a bedroom?

Inchyra Blue (289), Farrow & Ball

Wrightsford (8749), Cloverdale Paint

Pink Quartz (S160-2), Behr

Mushroom Mousse (6185-11), Sico

Which dish would you choose to hold jewelry on your nightstand?

Diamond jewelry tray by LookingGlassCanada

Eva rope jewelry tray by CoastalCraftwork

Scalloped ring dish by Noemiah

Wenge wood ring dish by HookAndStemCo

Time for Sunday afternoon crafts — which would you enjoy most?

Shibori dyeing

Macramé

Calligraphy

Decluttering — that counts, right?

Which piece would you love to add to your dining table this spring?

Large cups by AuntMagdaCeramique

Concrete Medallion dish by CocreateCo

Vintage cocktail pitcher from NoNameCatVintage

Berry bowl by Lookslikewhite

Where would you travel to on a dream vacation?

Lisbon, Portugal

Portland, Oregon

Florence, Italy

Tokyo, Japan

  • DeniseH

    I just discovered that I’m a “Haute Hippie” bring on the natural!

  • Corry Lehmann

    Clean & Minimal for me.

  • terrymac1

    Pretty and Romantic

  • Gloria Tretiak

    Haute Hippie for sure

  • Sandy Petra

    classic

  • Dayna Gedney

    Clean and Minimal! No surprise 😉

  • Julie

    Haute hippie! Yap that’s me!

  • Jaime

    The internet is a global marketplace, so I’ll be hanging out for the international version of this competition!

  • serenitysmiles

    ARTISANAL BLUES

  • gleib

    Clean and minimal!

  • gayle b

    ARTISANAL BLUES, no surprise at all