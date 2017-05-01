What’s Your Cooking Style? Take Our Quiz And You Could Win!

Presented by
bosch-300px
Kitchen design trends, such as the latest light wood cabinets, dark countertops and coloured faucets, come and go. So what’s most important when planning a timeless kitchen and choosing the right appliances is understanding how you like to cook and entertain. Take this quiz to determine your cooking style and find out which innovative Bosch appliances best suit your needs. Once complete, you can enter to win a 24″ Bosch Benchmark® stainless-steel dishwasher!

No purchase necessary. One entry per person per day. Contest open to residents of Canada only. Contest closes November 5, 2017. See complete rules.

1 of 5
The thing you wonder about first when you look at this bright kitchen is:
2 of 5
What is the ideal dish that you’d like to cook on this Bosch Benchmark 36” FlexInduction® cooktop? 
3 of 5
When you see a kitchen like this traditional-modern beauty by Mary Jo Camp, you think to yourself:
4 of 5
When you’re entertaining, the type of food you gravitate toward most is:
5 of 5
The thing that strikes you most about this kitchen is:
The thing you wonder about first when you look at this bright kitchen is:

How many people could fit in that space for a party?

Are there five burners on that cooktop? That would be great for whipping up multiple dishes.

Is there storage in the island, too? Because I need a LOT of storage.

How much food can that slim 30″ Bosch Benchmark stainless-steel built-in refrigerator with a bottom-freezer fit? (Hint: It actually has 16.2 cu. ft. capacity!)

Next
What is the ideal dish that you’d like to cook on this Bosch Benchmark 36” FlexInduction® cooktop? 

A one-pot meal such as chicken tagine with olives, chickpeas and pine nuts — maximum flavour with minimum mess. (Using the FlexInduction’s 12-inch dual-ring center cooking zone for large pots.)

Something fresh and zippy like Szechuan-style green beans.

A creamy spring garlic soup along with grilled shrimp with chili-lime drizzle and vegetables.

Grilled steak and fried chicken for trendy (and pretty!) Korean lettuce wraps — great for a crowd.

Previous Next
When you see a kitchen like this traditional-modern beauty by Mary Jo Camp, you think to yourself:

I love how much storage this kitchen offers!

I wish there was a window right in the kitchen, for sunlight and a view.

What wouldn’t I give to have a 30″ Bosch Benchmark stainless-steel double wall oven — with 14 specialized cooking modes — like the one pictured here!

This galley kitchen is pretty sleek — but I’d prefer something with a central island and sightlines to the living room for when guests are over.

Previous Next
When you’re entertaining, the type of food you gravitate toward most is:

Hearty and comforting meals with all of the trimmings.

Light and zesty menus, brimming with seasonal vegetables and herbs.

Lots of small finger foods and dishes featuring unusual flavour combinations.

Easy-yet-delicious make-ahead casseroles, frittatas or upscale stews.

Previous Next
Photographer:
Donna Griffith (A, B), Ryan Szulc (C), Angus Fergusson (D)
Designer:
Food styling, Ashley Denton (B), Sasha Seymour (C, D). Prop styling, Stacey Smithers (A, B), Joel Bray (C), Morgan Michener (D).
The thing that strikes you most about this kitchen is:

The 30″ storage drawer that would let you keep dishes warm until everything is ready to serve.

The open shelving — wouldn’t that be difficult to style and keep clean?

The olive oil decanter — does it contain cold-pressed, organic olive oil?

The 36″ downdraft ventilation that lowers out of sight when not in use — wouldn’t that impress your guests?!

Previous
Tags:


  • linda

    can’t enter – keeps goinng back to 1st question after I have answered all of them.

  • Joanne Lowery

    so excited to be entering would be delighted and grateful to win