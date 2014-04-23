Almond Apple Cake Recipe

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8″ springform pan with coconut oil and line bottom with a circle of parchment paper.

Step 2: In a food processor, combine almonds, coconut sugar, and salt. Blitz until almonds are very finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add brown rice flour, cornstarch and baking powder; pulse until they are mixed through.

Step 3: Add eggs and almond extract; process until a thick batter forms. Pour in coconut oil and process until batter is well combined, about 20 seconds.

Step 4: Scrape batter into prepared pan. Arrange apple slices over top. Sprinkle evenly with sliced almonds, then with white sugar.

Step 5: Bake until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, 45 – 50 minutes. Let cool in pan for about 20 minutes before serving. Run a knife around edge of cake before removing sides.

From Coconut Every Day: Cooking with Nature’s Miracle Superfood by Sasha Seymour. Copyright © Sasha Seymour, 2014. Reprinted by permission of Penguin Canada Books Inc. Photography credit: Kathleen Finlay.