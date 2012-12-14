Arugula & Pesto Pizza Recipe

Cornmeal, for dusting 1/2 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese 2 garlic cloves, crushed 1 tsp kosher salt 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper 2 cups (8 oz.) shredded smoked mozzarella cheese 1 packed cup (1 oz.) arugula Flour, for dusting 1 (1-lb.) ball store-bought pizza dough Olive oil, for drizzling 2 plum tomatoes, sliced 1/4″ thick

Directions

Step 1: Place an oven rack in the centre of the oven. Preheat the oven to 475°F.

Step 2: Sprinkle a heavy baking sheet (without sides) with cornmeal.

Step 3: In a food processor, blend the ricotta, garlic, salt and pepper until smooth. Add the smoked mozzarella and arugula. Pulse until just combined but still chunky.

Step 4: On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough into a 14″ circle, 1/4″ to 1/8″ thick. Transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Spread the ricotta mixture on top, leaving a 1″ border. Arrange the tomato slices on top and drizzle with olive oil.

Step 5: Bake for 15-16 minutes, until the crust is golden. Cut into wedges and serve.

Reprinted with permission from Giada de Laurentiis’ Weeknights With Giada (2012 Clarkson Potter).